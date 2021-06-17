SCIEX OS Introduces New Software With OneOmics Suite and Molecule Profiler App

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SCIEX OS Introduces New Software With OneOmics Suite and Molecule Profiler App

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, continues to strengthen its software portfolio with new applications. OneOmics+suite, now commercialized, supports big data, multi-omics research through the power of secure, collaborative cloud computing on SCIEX Cloud. The Molecule+Profiler+app extends beyond traditional drug metabolism software to add capabilities for the identification and quantification of biopharmaceutical metabolites and impurities, and provides a single solution to support the safety of life-saving therapies.

SCIEX+OS is an entire LC-MS software ecosystem that enables scientists to easily get the most out of every sample. It is continually being updated to meet the evolving workflow needs of our customers, including support for the ZenoTOF+7600+system, the new accurate mass system from SCIEX. Systems powered by SCIEX OS have intuitive data acquisition, powerful data processing, and data integrity through traceable audit trails. Soon to be available in 9 languages, SCIEX OS helps scientists ensure completeness and consistency across all labs, instruments and workflows.

SCIEX Cloud and OneOmics suite

To advance the detection and treatment of disease, it is critical to understand how the thousands of mRNA transcripts, proteins, lipids and metabolites in the body are regulated and modified. The large-scale study of these molecules is the field of omics. OneOmics suite enables life science researchers to process large-scale proteomics and metabolomics data sets with ease, and up to 10x faster than desktop computing, reducing processing time from hours to minutes.

With SCIEX Cloud, data are securely stored in the cloud, allowing researchers to process their data from anywhere, anytime, and collaborate globally to integrate data from transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics. These increases in productivity will support breakthrough discoveries in the field of biomarker research.

To learn more about OneOmics suite and SCIEX Cloud, see here.

Molecule Profiler app

To bring life-saving small molecule and biopharmaceutical therapies to market safely, it is critical to understand how they are metabolized in the body. Molecule Profiler enables scientists to identify and quantify biotransformations and impurities across a wide range of molecular classes, including therapeutic oligonucleotides, small molecule drugs, peptide therapeutics and antibody-drug conjugates.

Combined with the superior sensitivity of the ZenoTOF 7600 system, it becomes easy to detect low-level metabolites and understand their in vivo metabolism, ensuring that these revolutionary therapies can be brought to market faster.

“Software is the vital connector between technology and insights, that will drive discovery. Our customers told us that the new horizon in disease research is multi-omics, and we listened. They told us that the new frontier of next-generation biologics is oligonucleotide-based therapies, and we listened. We are proud to introduce software that prioritizes user experience and diversity of need, thus enabling the vision of our customers.”
- Beth Hazell, Senior Director of Software at SCIEX.

To learn more about Molecule Profiler app, see here.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let’s connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com%2Fdiagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com%2Ftrademarks).

© 2021 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-13461-A.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210617005179r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005179/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment