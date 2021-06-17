Artemis Announces Sale of its Portfolio Company BioDot to ATS

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Artemis Announces Sale of its Portfolio Company BioDot to ATS

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, June 17, 2021

BOSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis Capital Partners ("Artemis"), a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with differentiated industrial technology companies, completed the successful sale of its portfolio company, BioDot ("the Company") to ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA).

Biodot.jpg

Since its founding in 1994, BioDot has become an undisputed leader in the development of automated, high-throughput, ultra-low volume liquid handling systems for mission-critical applications. With a unique patent portfolio in ultra-low volume dispensing and novel applications, BioDot delivers testing and manufacturing solutions for its customers globally. From R&D to high-throughput point of care assay production, BioDot continues to innovate and partner across the biotechnology, diagnostic, industrial, life science, and medical device end markets.

BioDot achieved substantial growth since Artemis' acquisition in March 2020. The Company's evolution in commercial strategy, technological innovation, and market tailwinds propelled BioDot over the past year. The BioDot partnership is the latest example of Artemis capitalizing on one of their core theses - lab automation and diagnostics. A combination of revamped strategy and a committed team were imperative to BioDot's success.

Peter Hunter, Founder and Managing Partner of Artemis and Chairman of BioDot, commented on the transaction: "We're very proud of the BioDot team and their growth over the past year. The team's unwavering dedication to quality, customers, and innovation has made BioDot a leader in precise, ultra-low volume fluid dispensing in the point-of-care and clinical diagnostics end-markets. It was a great partnership from day one."

Anthony V. Lemmo, CEO of BioDot, echoed the same sentiment: "Our partnership with the Artemis team was pivotal to our strategic growth since the acquisition. We believe that we have a great foundation for our next chapter, and we are thrilled with the outcome."

Baird was the financial advisor and Morgan Lewis was the legal advisor for Artemis.

About BioDot

Founded in 1994, BioDot manufactures premium non-contact and quantitative fluid dispensing systems. Combined with its expertise in lamination, cutting, and assembly, its wide range of platforms serve BioDot's customers from R&D through high-volume manufacturing in the industrial, diagnostic, life science, and medical product markets. Based in Irvine, California, BioDot has international offices to service a variety of industries in every nation. Its long-lasting relationships with customers are built on precision products and quality service around the world. Visit the company's website at https://www.biodot.com for more details.

About Artemis

Founded in 2010, Artemis is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including analytical and lab instrumentation. Artemis seeks to partner with companies that have strong established management teams, outstanding engineering capabilities, unique products, and expanding niche markets. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com

favicon.png?sn=CL15016&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artemis-announces-sale-of-its-portfolio-company-biodot-to-ats-301314886.html

SOURCE Artemis Capital Partners

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL15016&Transmission_Id=202106171148PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL15016&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment