Alaska Airlines grows with Boise, launching new flights and adding more routes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

From Idaho's capital, we're now flying to Chicago and Austin, plus we'll start new service to Pullman-Moscow and Phoenix, for up to 30 daily departures to 14 destinations

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021

SEATTLE, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise is booming! And Alaska Airlines keeps growing in the dynamic city where we've long been the largest carrier. We're flying our guests in Idaho's Treasure Valley to the places they're eager to visit. Starting today, we're launching daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago O'Hare, and Boise and Austin. Also today, we're announcing new nonstop flying between Boise and Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport in Washington, and Boise and Phoenix.

Alaska_Airlines_new_routes.jpg

"Our guests are showing us how excited they are about our new service to Chicago and Austin from Boise with strong bookings throughout the summer months," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our new year-round route bridging Boise and Pullman-Moscow will offer a crucial link to that area's two major universities, and the seasonal nonstop to Phoenix is another terrific way to quickly escape to sunshine and warmth in the desert this winter."

As vaccination rates rise, so does the quest to travel again. Families and friends want to see each other face-to-face and share a hug – not another video call. We're adding new routes and more flights to make those connections easier. This winter, we'll have up to 30 daily nonstop departures from Boise to 14 destinations on Alaska and our sister carrier Horizon Air. We already have more nonstop destinations and more daily departures from Boise than any other airline. Our commitment to Boise Airport and our guests only becomes stronger.

Tickets are available for purchase now on alaskaair.com.

Newly added flights

Start
Date

End
Date

City Pair

Departs

Arrives

Frequency

Aircraft

Aug. 17

---

Boise –

Pullman-Moscow

11:10 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

5x/Weekly

Q400

Aug. 17

---

Pullman-Moscow –
Boise

11:55 a.m.

1:34 p.m.

5x/Weekly

Q400

Nov. 19

April 18

Boise – Phoenix

10:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m.

Daily

E175

Nov. 19

April 18

Phoenix – Boise

1:10 p.m.

4:15 p.m.

Daily

E175

Flight times based on local times.

"The Boise Airport is grateful that Alaska Airlines continues to improve connectivity for residents of the Treasure Valley," said Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp. "With Idaho's vast rural geography, regional flights are an important link in our transportation system. I'm confident the nonstop service to Pullman-Moscow matches the needs of our community, and I'm thrilled Alaska is connecting two important regions of the state again."

"Nonstop air service between Moscow and Boise improves access for our Vandal families to engage in the quality education offered at our residential campus," said University of Idaho President Scott Green. "It's our goal to break down barriers to access and do our part to improve the go-on rate of our state. This flight is also vital to all of Idaho's residents to participate most fully in government and business."

With more people flying again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin (with hospital-grade air filtration systems). For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

Alaska is the newest member of the oneworld global alliance. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and airline partners.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

favicon.png?sn=SF14953&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-airlines-grows-with-boise-launching-new-flights-and-adding-more-routes-301314923.html

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF14953&Transmission_Id=202106171215PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF14953&DateId=20210617
