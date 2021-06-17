Logo
Image Sensing Systems Names Brian VanDerBosch as a Director

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (“ISS”) ( ISNS) today announced that Brian J. VanDerBosch has been recently appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. VanDerBosch has been an independent advisor to the Board of Directors since November 2017. Mr. VanDerBosch has been Executive Vice President of Proprietors Capital Holdings, LLC, an angel investing fund since October 2019. He was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Global Traffic Technologies, LLC, a developer and manufacturer of traffic signal priority control and traffic detection systems. He served in these capacities under private equity ownership from January 2008 to August 2016 when the business was sold to Fortive Corporation and remained with the business through April 2019. Mr. VanDerBosch was Chief Financial Officer of Lubrication Technologies, Inc., a provider of advanced lubrication and energy solutions, from February 2001 through December 2007. Prior to 2001, he held various financial positions in publicly traded and privately held companies in diverse industries. Mr. VanDerBosch earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Minnesota and is a CPA (inactive).

Andrew Berger, ISS's Executive Chairman, commented, “We are pleased to announce the election of Brian to the Board of Directors. We are confident his extensive experience in senior positions in companies offering traffic detection technologies and manufacturing capabilities, will be valuable in the growth and diversification of ISS.”

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. is a global company dedicated to helping improve safety and efficiency for cities and highways by developing and delivering above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. We give Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) professionals more precise and accurate information – including real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics – to make more confident and proactive decisions. We are headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Visit us on the web at imagesensing.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements made in this release concerning the Company’s or management’s intentions, expectations, or predictions about future results or events are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements reflect management’s current expectations or beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to vary from stated expectations, which variations could be material and adverse. Factors that could produce such a variation include, but are not limited to, the following: the inherent unreliability of earnings, revenue and cash flow predictions due to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control; developments in the demand for the Company’s products and services; relationships with the Company’s major customers and suppliers; the mix of and margins on the products we sell; unanticipated delays, costs and expenses inherent in the development and marketing of new products and services; adverse weather conditions in our markets; the impact of governmental laws, regulations, and orders, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the coronavirus; international presence; tariffs and other trade barriers; our success in integrating any acquisitions; potential disruptions to our supply chains (including disruptions caused by geopolitical events, military actions, work stoppages, nature disasters, or international health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic); and competitive factors. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the time made, and we assume no obligation to publicly update any such statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations are contained in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed on March 11, 2021.

Contact: Frank Hallowell, Chief Financial Officer
Image Sensing Systems, Inc. Phone: 651.603.7744
