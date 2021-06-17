TradeUP Global Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing June 21, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TradeUP Global Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing June 21, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 17, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGCU) ("TradeUP Global" or the "Company") announced today that, commencing June 21, 2021, holders of the Units (the "Units") sold in the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") of 4,488,986 Units completed on May 3, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the Units. Each Unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ") under the symbol "TUGCU". Any underlying Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ under the symbols "TUGC" and "TUGCW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the Units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, in order to separate the holders' Units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

Logo.jpg

The Units were initially offered by the company in an underwritten offering. US Tiger Securities, Inc. is acting as the lead book running manager in the offering. R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. and Ingalls & Snyder, LLC are acting as joint book running managers. R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is also acting as qualified independent underwriter.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on April 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc., 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, New York 10022; email: [email protected]. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TradeUP Global Corporation

TradeUP Global Corporation is a newly incorporated blank check company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement, as amended from time to time, and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements include the successful consummation of the Company's initial public offering or exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

favicon.png?sn=CN15562&sd=2021-06-17 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradeup-global-corporation-announces-the-separate-trading-of-its-class-a-ordinary-shares-and-warrants-commencing-june-21-2021-301315144.html

SOURCE TradeUP Global Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN15562&Transmission_Id=202106171746PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN15562&DateId=20210617
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment