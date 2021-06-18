Calian Appears on the FP500 for the First Time in Company History

Financial Post Magazine reveals their 2021 ranking of the 500 largest Canadian corporations by revenue

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. ( TSX:CGY, Financial), deliverer of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, was listed on the FP500 for the first time in company history, ranking among the 500 largest Canadian corporations by revenue.

FP Magazine researches public firms, private companies, subsidiaries and Crown corporations to produce their annual ranking, the FP500. This year, Calian broke onto the list for the first time, ranking at #482 with $432 million in revenue in for the year ended September 30, 2020.

"Calian has a long-standing history of financial stability, having just celebrated the 78th consecutive profitable quarter," said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO. "We are committed to future growth and look forward to moving up the FP500 each year."

2020 was the biggest year on record for Calian, with annual revenue of $432.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of $36.8 million, respectively growing 26% and 36% year over year. Full financial results are available here: http://bit.ly/calian2020.

"It is an honour for Calian to be recognized by FP Magazine alongside iconic Canadian companies. The company continues to grow year over year with a balance of organic and acquisitive growth, and this is a testament to our four pillar strategy, focusing on customer retention, customer diversification and innovation. Congratulations to all of the companies named," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

View the full FP500 here: http://bit.ly/fp500cdn

About Calian

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets. For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

[email protected]

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: [email protected]



SOURCE: Calian Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/652208/Calian-Appears-on-the-FP500-for-the-First-Time-in-Company-History



