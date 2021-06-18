

STMicroelectronics Helps Lierda Develop Low-Power

Bluetooth Module for Wireless Solutions

China, June 18, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has announced that a new low-power Bluetooth module from Lierda Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd, a hi-tech enterprise that provides IoT system and smart product solutions in China, uses an ST STM32WB55* Bluetooth® LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU).

With its stamp-type format, Lierda’s LSD1BT-STWB5500 module is highly integrated yet robustly resistant to interference. It is already Bluetooth LE certified, allowing customers to better manage their time to market. The STM32WB MCU inside the module supports multiple protocols (including BLE 5.2, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread) with either dynamic or static concurrency mode.

“In today’s smart home appliances, smart industry, smart consumption, IoT and other industries, there is an increasing demand for MCUs that support multiple wireless protocols. The new low-power Bluetooth module developed by Lierda, an ST Authorized Partner, is based on ST’s latest STM32WB55 MCU platform. To maximize its high integration, high performance, low power consumption, and other characteristics, the module supports multiple wireless protocols and fingerprint recognition algorithms, and supports customer secondary development. Superior RF performance helps customers greatly shorten the design cycle,” said Alex Yu, General Manager of Lierda ST Business Department.

“Bluetooth and other 2.4GHz protocols require expertise at both the hardware and software levels. By overcoming the design complexity and easing the burden and cost of certifications, modules are becoming key enablers for companies to develop their wireless products and accelerate time to market. Collaboration with Lierda is therefore instrumental for ST to better serve our customers in the wireless area, giving them access to STM32 products and ecosystem,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics.

Lierda’s LSD1BT-STWB5500 low-power Bluetooth modules are sampling now and will be in full production this month.

*STM32 is a registered and/or unregistered trademark of STMicroelectronics International NV or its affiliates in the EU and/or elsewhere. In particular, STM32 is registered in the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Further technical information



Additional benefits of the LSD1BT-STWB5500 Bluetooth module that simplify design for users and enhance safety and reliability include:

A high-performance 32M and 32.768K crystal oscillator

1Mbyte Flash /256 Kbytes RAM

Ultra-low-power dual-core 64MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 and 32MHz Cortex-M0+ MCU

Support for 44 GPIOs for expanded use

An integrated balun simplifies RF hardware design, development, and production

Space-saving 22x19mm footprint

About Lierda

Lierda is a hi-tech enterprise in the national key area. For more than ten years, it has been dedicated to technology and market promotion of IoT embedded industry and has abundant technical strength. More than 30% of the Company’s employees are technical researchers and developers and possess a wealth of practical experience in embedded micro control technology, RF hardware R&D, communication and networking technology. In the IoT wireless communication field, Lierda has developed mature communication solutions such as NB-IoT, LoRa, Wi-Fi, BLE, ZigBee and RF for use in underground garage energy-saving lighting, wireless four-meter centralized reading, room energy consumption monitoring and analysis, smart cold chain, smart electric vehicle, smart retail terminal, smart AD delivery, smart air monitoring and purification, smart shoes and other system solutions, where it has been widely applied. Further information can be found at www.lierda.com.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For Press Information Contact:



Jiamin Wang

Brand Strategy Development Department

Lierda Science & Technology Group Co. Ltd

Tel: +86 18067988545

Email: [email protected]

Melody Chen

Integrated Marketing & Communications

STMicroelectronics

Email: [email protected]



Attachment