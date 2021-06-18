Logo
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its NBSK CIF China price

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 18, 2021

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.

Fastmarkets_Logo.jpg

Professional services firm BDO carried out the independent assurance review. The firm found that, as of May 31, 2021, Fastmarkets' responses were in line with the IOSCO principles for PRAs. The review process is comprehensive, examining all relevant documentation and processes to ensure their quality, integrity and adherence to stated methodology.

"Fastmarkets is delighted to add the NBSK CIF China assessment to the list of our prices that have successfully completed an assurance review," said Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani. "We remain committed to growing our list of audited prices and providing our users the highest possible level of confidence in the reliability of our benchmarks."

As per guidance from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), this assurance review by an independent external auditor is sufficient to demonstrate compliance with the requirements of the Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) for commodity benchmarks (paragraph 18 of Annex II). Reviews must take place at least annually.

"Providing our customers with dependable prices backed by reliable methodologies is at the heart of what we do," said Fastmarkets senior vice president Matt Graves. "With this new audit, I'm happy to confirm that all of Fastmarkets Forest Products' exchange-traded prices have now successfully undergone IOSCO assurance audits, including the two new China pulp contracts for hardwood and softwood pulp futures launched earlier this month by NOREXECO."

To obtain a copy of the independent assurance report, please click here.

Fastmarkets has invested significantly in resources and technology to ensure its price-assessment process aligns with IOSCO principles. View details here.

To view Fastmarkets Forest Products price methodology/specifications, please click here.

For further inquiries, please contact Katharine Kellar at [email protected].

ABOUT FASTMARKETS
Fastmarkets is the industry-leading Price Reporting Agency (PRA) for global commodities, providing price data, news, analytics, and events for the metals and mining, forest products, and agriculture markets. Fastmarkets' data is critical for customers seeking to understand and predict dynamic, sometimes opaque markets, enabling trading and risk management. Fastmarkets is a global business with a history exceeding 130 years built on trust and deep market knowledge. Its team of more than 430 people are located in global offices including London, Helsinki, Boston, New York, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore, Brussels and São Paulo. Fastmarkets is part of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LSE: ERM), a listed company on the London Stock Exchange. Euromoney is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global commodities, banking and asset management markets.

favicon.png?sn=NE15784&sd=2021-06-18 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastmarkets-successfully-completes-iosco-assurance-review-for-its-nbsk-cif-china-price-301315299.html

SOURCE Fastmarkets

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE15784&Transmission_Id=202106180500PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE15784&DateId=20210618
