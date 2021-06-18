Juneteenth: Small Businesses in Texas and Oklahoma Can Apply for $10,000 Grants as Part of Fiserv Back2Business Program

Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced that minority-owned small businesses in Texas and Oklahoma can apply for grants, professional resources and technology as part of the Fiserv+Back2Business+program, intended to assist businesses as they ramp up operations post-pandemic.

The Back2Business program connects small businesses with critical resources, including complimentary mentorship, subject matter expertise and business coaching, leading technology solutions such as the Clover® point-of-sale platform from Fiserv, and community partners. In partnership with the Association+for+Enterprise+Opportunity, a leading national nonprofit expanding economic opportunity for Black entrepreneurs through its Tapestry+Project, the program also includes $10,000 grants awarded to individual businesses.

“The past year has been very challenging for small businesses, with many experiencing reduced revenues even as they had to adapt to new ways of operating,” said Neil Wilcox, head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Fiserv. “As we mark Juneteenth, we saw an opportunity to create a meaningful, positive impact in Texas and Oklahoma by helping minority-owned businesses, many of which were impacted by the pandemic and social unrest, get back to their full potential.”

Eligible Texas or Oklahoma-based small businesses may apply for a Fiserv Back2Business grant to assist with payroll, rent or lease payments, technology or equipment purchases, or premise redesign. Merchants must have revenues of less than $1 million annually, be founded prior to June 1, 2019 and have fewer than 10 employees. Applications can be submitted at https%3A%2F%2Faeoworks.org%2Ffiserv%2F and will be accepted June 18 through June 25.

“The education, coaching, and capital that are part of the Fiserv Back2Business program will help create sustainable businesses and fuel growth in our community,” said Dr. Freeman Culver, president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce in Tulsa, a Back2Business program community partner. “Businesses will continue to need support as they return to full operations post-pandemic, so this program is very well-timed.”

Merchants Getting Back2Business

Since the launch of the Back2Business program in 2020, Fiserv has awarded grants in multiple cities where small business communities have been heavily impacted by the pandemic, including New York, Miami, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Chicago, Oakland, and Tulsa.

On June 1, Fiserv joined the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce in Tulsa to deliver Back2Business grants, consulting services and technology to four businesses with ties to Black Wall Street:

Alpha Grill – Frank Willis’ restaurant and food truck has been serving up his famous BBQ since 2016

– Frank Willis’ restaurant and food truck has been serving up his famous BBQ since 2016 Black Wall Street Tees and Souvenirs – Cleo Harris Jr.’s store in the heart of the Greenwood district sells commemorative Black Wall Street apparel and serves as a space for keeping Greenwood’s history alive

– Cleo Harris Jr.’s store in the heart of the Greenwood district sells commemorative Black Wall Street apparel and serves as a space for keeping Greenwood’s history alive A New Way Center – Sara Rivero and Devin Williams’ organization provides professional services and counseling to members of the community

– Sara Rivero and Devin Williams’ organization provides professional services and counseling to members of the community Wanda J’s Next Generation Restaurant – Continuing a nearly 50-year legacy in the restaurant business, Wanda J’s is owned and operated by Wanda’s son, Tyron Walker, and her granddaughters, and offers southern food inspired by the family matriarch

