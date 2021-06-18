Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ICON, AQFH, EQT, and VER Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

﻿NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. ( ICON)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. ( ICON) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company’s shareholders will receive $3.15 for each share of Iconix common stock that they own. If you own ICON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/icon/

Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. ( AQFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. ( AQFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by United Community Banks, Inc. (“United”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AQFH shareholders will receive 0.6386 shares of United common stock for each AQFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $20.90 based upon United’s June 17, 2021 closing price of $32.73. If you own AQFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aqfh/

EQT Corporation (: EQT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of EQT Corporation (: EQT) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition of the assets of Alta Resources Development, LLC (“Alta”). Under the terms of the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta’s upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion, consisting of $1.0 billion in cash and approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock issued directly to Alta’s shareholders. If you own EQT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eqt/

VEREIT, Inc. (: VER)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VEREIT, Inc. (: VER) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Realty Income Corporation (“Realty”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, VER shareholders will receive 0.705 shares of Realty common stock for each share of VER common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $48.10 based upon Realty’s June 17, 2021 closing price of $68.23. If you own VER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ver/

