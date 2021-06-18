Howard Marks' Oaktree Slims Super Micro Computer Position

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Howard Marks' Oaktree Slims Super Micro Computer Position

Second reduction of the year made as share prices rise

Author's Avatar
Graham Griffin
Jun 18, 2021

Summary

  • Super Micro Computer holding cut by 20.58%
Article's Main Image

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)’ Oaktree Capital Management has revealed a second reduction in its Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI, Financial) holding according to GuruFocus’ Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

Since the formation of Oaktree in 1995, Marks has been responsible for ensuring the firm's adherence to its core investment philosophy, communicating closely with clients concerning products and strategies and managing the firm. Oaktree is involved in less efficient markets and alternative investments. The firm invests heavily in debt, preferred stocks and convertible bonds.

On June 15, the firm sold 586,390 shares of Super Micro Computer (

SMCI, Financial) to cut the holding by 20.58%. The sale marks the second time this year that Oaktree has leaned out the position. On the day of the sale, the shares traded at an average price of $36.18. The sale had an overall impact on the portfolio of -0.35% and GuruFocus estimates Oaktree has gained a total of 36.44% on the holding.

1405914243731120128.png

Super Micro Computer provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing and "internet of things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. More than half of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia and other regions.

As of June 18, the stock was trading at $34.32 per share with a market cap of $1.77 billion. According to the GF Value Line, the stock is trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

1405928446755954688.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 8 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for the company for a low Piotroski F-Score and a declining operating margin. Despite the company growing revenue through 2019, profitability has struggled with unstable cash flows and a high weighted average cost of capital.

1405930817439490048.png

Marks’ Oaktree is the fourth-largest shareholder with 4.53% of shares outstanding. The top three shareholders are Vanguard Group Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. /MN (Trades, Portfolio) and

BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

As of June 18, the firm’s portfolio contained 61 stocks, with eight new holdings. It was valued at $6.03 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 19%. Top holdings in the portfolio include Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (

SBLK, Financial), Vistra Corp. (VST, Financial), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK, Financial), Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY, Financial) and Torm PLC (TRMD, Financial).

1405931999583100928.png

By weight, the top three sectors represented are energy (21.19%), financial services (16.77%) and industrials (13.54%).

1405932241468612608.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment