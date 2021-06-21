Logo
Valid joins Google's Android Ready SE Alliance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MADRID, June 21, 2021

MADRID, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid, one of the leading players in the embedded software security and Telecom industry, has joined Google's new Android Ready SE Alliance - a collaboration between Google and Secure Element (SE) vendors to expand the utility of tamper resistant hardware backed security into the Android ecosystem.

Valid is a qualified and globally recognized vendor in the Identity, Telecom and Payment industries. This partnership reflects Valid's strategy as a multi-segment player in bringing our in-depth experience and know-how to provide the secure environment needed for secure use cases and applications targeted by Google.

Google ' s Android Ready SE Alliance has been offering a growing list of tested open-source implementations of hardware backed security applets for new and emerging use cases such as Digital Keys, Mobile ID, Payment solutions and its most recent applet, StrongBox – responsible for the secure provisioning of Android keys.

As a trusted security technology provider, Valid's new secure operating systems for eSIM, iSIM, and iSE ecosystems will integrate StrongBox capabilities for multiple use cases related to the growing needs for Digital Identity solutions and management, e.g. mobile driver's licenses, digital currency, and user privacy protection.

"We are delighted to partner with Valid to further strengthen the security of Android through StrongBox via Secure Element (SE). We look forward to widespread adoption by our OEM partners and developers and the entire Android ecosystem." said Sudhi Herle, Director of Android Platform Security

"We are honored to join the Android Ready SE program. Our next generation of secure Operating Systems have already taken the integration of Strongbox specifications into consideration to ensure a higher-level of protection for Android devices. Along with our top Secure Hardware Silicon partners, Valid will be able to provide the perfect assets for the embedded system security world in the near future," said Mikaël DUBREUCQ, Director of Global Strategic Marketing & Partnerships at Valid.

About Valid

Valid (B³: VLID3 – ON) provides tailored solutions that integrate emerging technologies to enable secure, trusted experiences. From Data, Payments, Identity, Mobile and IoT, Valid offers a wide portfolio of solutions that accelerate the digital transformation of our clients' business. With over 60 years of experience, Valid is the largest issuer of identification documents in Brazil, among the top 5 producers of SIM cards and the world's largest manufacturers of banking cards. To learn more, visit www.valid.com.

SOURCE Valid

