IBI-Ag Completes Funding Round for its New Class of Bioinsecticides

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IBI-Ag Completes Funding Round for its New Class of Bioinsecticides

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

A next step for its product optimization and platform expansion

PR Newswire

MISGAV, Israel, June 21, 2021

MISGAV, Israel, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBI-Ag, a biotechnology company developing a new class of bioinsecticides, announced an investment round for the optimization of its first product and expansion of the product portfolio spectrum.

Investors in the round include the Bayer-Trendlines Ag Innovation Fund, a partnership between The Trendlines Group and Bayer investing in breakthrough agricultural technologies, Agriline, and the Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY). The company is also supported by grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

IBI-Ag is developing natural, single domain antibody insecticides to increase crop production without harm to farmers, consumers, and the environment. The use of single domain antibodies as active ingredients is an innovative approach for insect control, having unique potential to serve as a novel type of highly effective agents due to their small size, stability, high-aﬃnity, high-speciﬁcity, ease of manipulation and production.

Insect damage to crops causes losses in billions of dollars annually. Wide crop distribution continues to spread the insect pest problem globally, producing an urgent need for novel and effective nature-driven solutions. The agricultural market is still largely dependent on synthetic pesticides. The market for bioinsecticides is growing rapidly offering alternative solutions to traditional pesticides enabling integrated pest management schemes.

"We are thrilled at the close of this investment round which is a vote of confidence from Bayer and Trendlines in our continuing progress. Agriline has come on board recognizing the critical need for new bioinsecticides with much high levels of environmental sustainability," said IBI-Ag CEO, Shir Baor. "IBI-Ag creates an ideal balance between the need for mass-scale production of agricultural products with minimal impact on health, the environment and economic profitability."

From Trendlines, Nitza Kardish PhD., commented, "We are very happy to announce a follow-on investment in the company from the Bayer Trendlines Ag Innovation Fund. The continued support for a company that we believe in and have nurtured from pre- to post-incubation is a strong part of our investment philosophy. The innovative technology, professional and committed team, together with invaluable industry input and support are all the necessary elements for great success."

About IBI-Ag

IBI-Ag is developing a new class of bioinsecticides based on naturally-derived proteins with minimal impact on people, plants, and crops. The products are intended to provide effective crop protection, suitable for use against any type of insect pest, with minimal impact on non-target organisms. The new bioinsecticides are designed to be stable in diverse environments and varying field conditions.

Contact information:
Shir Baor, CEO IBI-Ag
[email protected]
Ph: +972.54.603.6013

favicon.png?sn=LN16973&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibi-ag-completes-funding-round-for-its-new-class-of-bioinsecticides-301316204.html

SOURCE IBI-Ag

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN16973&Transmission_Id=202106210700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN16973&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment