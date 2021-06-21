Logo
Futran Solutions Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem as Consulting Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Duck Creek customers will be able to leverage Futran's expertise to build their in-house competency in Duck Creek solutions and to use Futran's "Make it Ez" framework to accelerate their digital transformations

PR Newswire

EDISON, N.J., June 21, 2021

EDISON, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New-Jersey-based digital technology organization Futran Solutions announced today that it has been named a consulting partner of Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS core systems for P&C insurance businesses. As a digital insourcing partner, Futran is able to extend the Duck Creek Platform's capabilities and technology to partner organizations and mutual customers.

Futran Solutions Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem as Consulting Partner

Futran's move to partner with Duck Creek comes just a few weeks after Anil Vazirani joined Futran Solutions as CEO. With over 20 years of dedicated experience in the insurance sector, Vazirani has adopted a host of measures to broaden Futran's insurance practice. This consulting partnership with Duck Creek is slated to be the first of these important measures.

Commenting on the partnership, Vazirani said, "Futran's vision is to be the 'Best Insourcing Partner' for insurers and help them build in-house competency in the insurance domain and Duck Creek solutions by seeding in the best talent and bringing in proven accelerators. Futran specializes in Business Analysis, Front Ends, Integrations, and Data Solutions."

Futran has also developed its "Make it Ez" framework for simplifying implementation and testing processes, and has invested in developing accelerators such as EzApp, EzBot, and EzAPIs with a set of reusable components. Using its experience in the insurance domain, Futran has developed add-on engagement solutions such as Quick Quote, Claims FNOL and Underwriting Approval Management.

The partnership between Futran Solutions and Duck Creek technologies has been effective since June 1, 2021.

About Futran Solutions:
Futran Solutions is a Digital Technology organization focused on Data Analytics, Cloud, Automation, and New Age App Development.

Media Contact
Narayan Ravisetti
[email protected]

About Duck Creek Technologies:
Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit duckcreek.com.

Media contact:
Paul Rechichi
Racepoint Global
617-624-3295
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY16716&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futran-solutions-joins-duck-creek-technologies-partner-ecosystem-as-consulting-partner-301315743.html

SOURCE Futran Solutions, Inc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY16716&Transmission_Id=202106210600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY16716&DateId=20210621
