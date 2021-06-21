Resorts World Las Vegas And Grubhub Team Up To Introduce A First-Of-Its-Kind Mobile Ordering Experience

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Grubhub, a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, to become the first resort to offer Grubhub's advanced ordering technology. Through On The Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub, guests can conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort's 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery to guest rooms as well as the resort's 5.5-acre pool complex.

"Our partnership with Grubhub further expands our goal of providing guests with first-of-its-kind experiences at the resort," said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. "Resorts World Las Vegas is proud to be the first resort to integrate this technology and offer our guests a convenient mobile-ordering solution for a variety of food, beverage and retail items across the property."

This marks the first time Grubhub has partnered with a hotel and casino to provide its technology and will take the place of traditional in-room dining, redeveloping the way guests get to experience the culinary and retail attractions at Resorts World Las Vegas. Guests can order from the resort's extensive food and beverage portfolio that offers a wide range of cuisines such as Famous Foods Street Eats, the property's 16-stall culinary marketplace that features Michelin Plate and Bib Gourmand-recognized hawker stands from Southeast Asia and popular western concepts; Hollywood hot spot Craig's Vegan, a scoop shop featuring creamy and decadent vegan frozen treats; an outpost of the popular L.A. wine bar and restaurant, Wally's Wine & Spirits; and more.

"We're excited to bring our integrated tech solution to Resort World Las Vegas and its guests," said Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub. "Our goal has always been to make ordering food as easy and convenient as possible for hungry diners, and this mobile ordering experience at Resorts World Las Vegas is our latest proof point of that — effectively enabling diners to order from their favorite resort eateries from the tips of their fingers."

Guests can conveniently place orders on their phone with the Grubhub app or by scanning Grubhub QR codes located throughout the property, with the option to pay by room charge or credit card. For deliveries to the pool deck at Resorts World Las Vegas, guests will be able to pick up their order from a secure, QR code-activated restaurant locker, which features touchless opening.

Resorts World Las Vegas is the first ground-up resort development to be built on the Las Vegas Strip, opening June 24. For more information about Resorts World Las Vegas, visit www.rwlasvegas.com.

