ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 14-Jun-21 54,147 577.13 31,249,733.57 15-Jun-21 53,607 582.93 31,249,273.25 16-Jun-21 53,714 581.78 31,249,467.72 17-Jun-21 53,827 580.56 31,249,835.42 18-Jun-21 53,311 586.18 31,249,751.35

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).