Alignment Healthcare Receives Conditional Approval to Expand Product Lines That Serve Individuals With Lower Incomes and Chronic Illnesses in 2022

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced a significant expansion of its plan portfolio with the addition of Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs) in 24 counties and Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) in 11 counties nationwide, pending regulatory approval. Individuals enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid can select one of these D-SNP or C-SNP options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, which begins Oct. 15.

“Adding D-SNP and C-SNP options is a natural extension of our mission to put the senior first by giving each of our members more choices in the care they want and need. These options ensure that the most vulnerable and underserved seniors can access plans that are rich in benefits and high in value,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare. “In addition to the value-based benefits inherent in these plans, Alignment members can also take advantage of the company’s award-winning care model, additional benefits and care coordination services.”

It is estimated that approximately 12 million people are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, and D-SNPs can simplify care for this group. Alignment currently offers D-SNP options in Marin, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties in California. Pending approval, the company would also offer D-SNPs in San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Ventura in California; Clark, Nye and Washoe in Nevada; and the 15 counties Alignment serves in North Carolina.

With more than 1 in 3 elderly adults in the U.S. diagnosed with heart disease in 2010 and more than one-quarter of those over 65 who have diabetes, Alignment’s C-SNPs cater to members with chronic heart conditions and diabetes. Pending approval, the plans will be available in Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona, and Clark, Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada. Alignment will also expand its current C-SNP footprint in California’s Los Angeles and Orange counties to also include San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco and Stanislaus counties.

“At Alignment Healthcare, we believe that health care is not a one-size-fits-all proposition, especially for our nation’s seniors,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “Our ability to serve diverse member groups across geographies, ethnicities, health status and socioeconomic status has been central to the trusted relationships we have built with our members over the years. The expansion of our product portfolio with the addition of these specialized plans will further this critical mission for us, and are a signal of our strength and innovation, even as we continue to enter into new markets across the country.”

In addition to the fundamental benefits inherent in such plans, Alignment offers its members supplemental benefits such as grocery allowance, gym memberships and award-winning prescription drug coverage, and the company’s signature 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service to address social determinants of health, as well as managed care services that fill critical gaps in care coordination.

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]

