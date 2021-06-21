PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, and Bernstein will host a webcast to showcase Broadcom's storage franchises on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jas Tremblay, Vice President and General Manager of Data Center Solutions, Jack Rondoni, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Brocade Storage Networking, and Dan Dolan, Senior Director of Marketing, HDD Storage, will present.

A live audio webcast and replay along with presentation materials will be available for 90 days at investors.broadcom.com under Events & Presentations.

About Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc., (NASDAQ: AVGO), a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com. (AVGO-P)

Contact:

Ji Yoo

Broadcom Inc.

Investor Relations

408-433-8000

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadcom-inc-and-bernstein-to-host-storage-teach-in-301316080.html

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.