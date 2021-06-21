GigaOm Radar Reports Name Commvault a "Leader" and "Outperformer" for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection in Enterprise and SMB Categories; Commvault Rated Top Performer Across All Categories in Both Reports

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, announced that GigaOm has named the company as a "leader" and an "outperformer" in its most recent reports: "GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (Enterprise)" and "GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (SMB)." Commvault was a top-rated vendor in all Key Criteria and Evaluation categories across both reports.

"Commvault and Metallic together can support data protection for all environments and companies of all sizes. This is why both entities' offerings have been designated as 'outperformers' in our hybrid cloud reports. Commvault meets the challenges of cloud-based data protection in an increasingly complex and demanding market, with a solution which is easy to manage," said Enrico Signoretti, Research Analyst, GigaOm.

GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (Enterprise)

The GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (Enterprise) recognizes the importance of data protection on customers' journey to the cloud, especially the difficulty in protecting data generated in multiple places. According to the report: "The range of options to protect customer environments makes Commvault well suited to all market segments, especially to larger enterprises with complex environments where a unified solution that simplifies the complexity is highly valued. Commvault's ability to solve complex data management challenges extends beyond backup and includes capabilities to further protect customer data."

Commvault Complete Data Protection scored the highest possible rating in all Key Criteria and Evaluation Metrics, which include analytics, security, and breadth of solution.

"At Commvault, we're focused on making data protection in any environment as simple and efficient as possible," said Ranga Rajagopalan, VP of Product Management at Commvault. "We recognize that the cloud poses unique opportunities—and unique challenges—and are focused on ensuring that our customers' data is protected no matter where it lives."

GigaOm Radar for Hybrid Cloud Data Protection (SMB)

This report focuses on Small and Medium-Sized Businesses and their adoption of SaaS applications that live in the cloud, but do not come with inherent data protection. The report states: "Commvault is one of the few data protection solution providers that can offer an end-to-end product line suitable for the needs of organizations of every size. Complete Data Protection focuses on large enterprises, while Metallic's agile release cycle addresses mid-market and smaller organizations and protects SaaS apps."

"Commvault and Metallic offerings together offer end-to-end data protection solutions for companies of all sizes," said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. "Customers further along their cloud journey can protect their SaaS, multi-cloud and on-premises workloads with the simplicity of Metallic BaaS. Customers who need the flexibility of an on-premises deployment via software or appliance model can add Metallic to protect their SaaS workloads or MCSS for their air-gap ransomware protection recovery copy. This is only possible with what we call the power of 'AND' with Commvault and Metallic, which are unique in flexibility and choice for our customers."

About Commvault

Commvault liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services platform is available as a software subscription; integrated appliance; partner-managed, and software-as-a-service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, a Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation SaaS data protection to market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant, and safe from deletion, corruption, and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

