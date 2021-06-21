Logo
Honeywell's Experion Operator Advisor Incorporates Advanced Machine Learning To Measure And Improve Operator Performance

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021

HOUSTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today the addition of Operator Advisor to its Experion® Highly Augmented Lookahead Operations (HALO) suite. This powerful software solution enables plant owners to objectively measure gaps and drive operator effectiveness to the next level. This market-first solution presents users – including oil and gas, chemical, refining and petrochemical organizations – with a consolidated scorecard of enterprise automation utilization and recommended steps to address performance-related gaps.

Honeywell's solution uses machine learning-powered analytics, a type of artificial intelligence, to gather insights from enterprise data sources such as distributed control systems and funnel those insights into dashboards. These dashboards can provide operations managers and supervisors with a clear and complete view of operator performance and improvement opportunities.

By understanding how operator actions, inactions and workload levels contribute to optimal production, organizations can develop targeted training programs, make strides toward autonomous operations and build process resilience – all of which can help them better compete in the digital age.

"According to the Abnormal Situation Management Consortium, 40% to 70% of industrial accidents are linked to human error," said Pramesh Maheshwari, vice president and general manager, Lifecycle Solutions and Services, Honeywell Process Solutions. "This underscores the importance of deploying an enterprise-wide competency program that empowers organizations and workers through use of advanced technologies like machine learning to improve plant performance, uptime, reliability and safety."

As part of Honeywell's Workforce Excellence portfolio, HALO Operator Advisor is a timely response to several industry trends, including the global desire for post-COVID-19 preparedness and resilience, growing operational complexity, the aging industrial workforce and the urgent need to upskill next-generation recruits.

Honeywell data reveals the transformational impact HALO Operator Advisor can have on plant operations. Potential benefits include the reduction of 75% of incidents and human errors, leading to the recovery of $1.5 million annually per plant of production loss due to worker performance; a $2 million annual reduction in operational costs by optimizing worker productivity and training and advancing toward full autonomous plant operation; a $1.3 million annual savings in headcount through optimized production; and a $1 million savings in annual maintenance costs through improved equipment reliability.

HALO Operator Advisor will be available in October 2021. For more information, visit: https://www.honeywellprocess.com and check the HALO Operator Advisor Service Note.

About Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT)
Honeywell PMT develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials and industrial software that are transforming industries around the world. PMT's Advanced Materials businesses manufacture a wide variety of high-performance products including environmentally preferable materials used for the production of refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, pharmaceutical packaging, fine chemicals, additives and high strength-fiber for military, law enforcement and industrial use. Technologies developed by Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com), a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, form the foundation for most of the world's refiners, efficiently producing gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, petrochemicals and renewable fuels. Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com) is a pioneering provider of automation control, safety systems, field instrumentation, fuel delivery and burners, connected plant offerings, cybersecurity, tissue and packaging materials control systems, connected utility and metering solutions, and services for a wide range of industries.

About Honeywell
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:




Media

Investor Relations

Blake Herbert

Mark Bendza

(832) 252-5828

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY17160&sd=2021-06-21 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywells-experion-operator-advisor-incorporates-advanced-machine-learning-to-measure-and-improve-operator-performance-301316115.html

SOURCE Honeywell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY17160&Transmission_Id=202106211030PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY17160&DateId=20210621
