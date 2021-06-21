Insight Named NVIDIA 2020 Software Partner of the Year

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Insight Named NVIDIA 2020 Software Partner of the Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today announced its selection as an NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) award winner in the category of Software Partner of the Year for 2020.

As an NVIDIA+Advanced+Technology+Partner, Insight uses NVIDIA technology to support organizations in utilizing deep learning to gain a competitive advantage. Insight’s consultants and engineers help clients modernize+their+infrastructure to support cutting-edge AI, machine learning and deep learning solutions, tailored to individual client needs. Each solution is tested and validated at Insight's in-house AI Proof of Concept Lab utilizing the client’s data sets and the latest generation of AI-ready platforms, including the NVIDIA DGX system, to reduce risk and ensure smooth deployments.

“NVIDIA’s technology stack is uniquely positioned to address multiple needs across our diverse client spectrum. The combination of industry-leading hardware and a vast array of software tools available through NPN allow us to deliver world-class solutions with the digital dexterity our clients require to solve their unique problems,” said Juan Orlandini, chief architect, Cloud+%2B+Data+Center+Transformation at Insight.

Insight has been an active member of the NPN program with extensive involvement in highly strategic NVIDIA initiatives. In the last year alone, the two companies have teamed on multiple thought leadership endeavors, including partnering to launch the Advanced Technology Labs at the Quantico+Cyber+Hub, which has been established to combat cybersecurity threats against U.S. government systems, and conducting a LinkedIn Live session on supporting+AI+initiatives. Insight has been a diamond sponsor at NVIDIA GTC 2021, with two joint sessions covering AI management in the data center and AI deployment in the public sector, a gold sponsor of NVIDIA’s “AI Starter Kit” campaign, and a platinum sponsor of NVIDIA’s “Remote Work” campaign.

The global NPN+program provides partners the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

“NVIDIA has long collaborated with Insight to deliver leading-edge solutions for data center and cloud-hosted environments across numerous industries,” said Craig Weinstein, Vice President of the Americas Partner Organization at NVIDIA. “Backed by NVIDIA technology and expertise, Insight enables organizations to use AI and machine learning to more effectively meet business goals.”

For more information on Insight, go to insight.com and insightcdct.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, and Connected Workforce solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation, management and supply chain optimization, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210621005533r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005533/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment