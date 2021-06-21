ISG to Publish Two Studies on Growing Data Analytics Market

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched two research studies examining the growing data analytics market, with one study examining providers of analytics services and the second examining vendors of analytics platforms.

The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™reports, Analytics Services and Analytics Platforms, both scheduled to be released in November. The reports will cover a range of services and platforms offered in the increasingly competitive data analytics market.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Beginning in July 2021, all ISG Provider Lens evaluations will feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

The new analytics reports will show how data analytics services providers and platform vendors are addressing the growing demand for related products and services, said Kathy Rudy, partner and chief data and analytics officer, ISG.

“The emergence of new technologies such as cloud computing, the IoT, data science, machine learning and deep learning has created opportunities for limitless applications and improvements in business performance,” she said. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that analytics is one of the key factors contributing to some companies outperforming their competitors.”

For the service providers report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 100 data analytics service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data analytics services space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants that will be covered are:

Data Science Services, examining providers of services that use scientific methods, processes, algorithms and systems to derive knowledge, patterns and conclusions from both structured and unstructured data. Service providers are expected to cater to enterprise requirements, including, but not limited to, consulting, identifying business use cases and developing statistical models and algorithms.

Data Engineering Services, assessing providers with capabilities that involve the collection and aggregation of data from structured, semi-structured and unstructured sources such as email messages, word-processing documents and audio or video files. Offerings from these service providers include, but are not limited to, developing data pipelines and data models and managing file format conversion.

Data Lifecycle Management Services, looking at providers that develop data governance systems, policies and procedures for the effective and efficient management of data. Data handling service providers manage the storage, sharing, archival and retrieval of data by adhering to relevant compliance guidelines.

For the platform vendors report, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 data analytics platform vendors. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the services and products the typical enterprise client is buying in the data analytics platforms space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants that will be covered are:

Self-Service Business Intelligence Platforms, examining vendors that offer commercially available off-the-shelf analytics and business intelligence platforms to enterprises for their advanced analytics reporting and visualization requirements. These include modular solutions that combine the complex analysis of large volumes of multi-structured data, with the ease of use required by non-technical employees.

Data Preparation and Integration Platforms, assessing vendors of readily available platforms designed to support enterprises in collecting, ingesting, collating, preparing, transforming and integrating data across a variety of enterprise applications and systems, business units, partners and customers. Enterprises expect platform and solution vendors to have expertise in handling heterogenous data, prebuilt connectors for critical applications and data discovery.

The reports will cover the global data analytics market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Germany and Brazil.

ISG analysts Holm Landrock, Gowtham Kumar and Marcio Tabach will serve as authors of both reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the studies are available in these digital brochures: Analytics+Services and Analytics+Platforms. Companies not listed as data analytics providers or vendors can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005633/en/