T. Rowe Price Japan Comments on Keyence

In the electric appliances and precision instruments industry, our large overweight position in Keyence ( TSE:6861, Financial), which sells sensors used in factory automation, lagged. Its shares gave back some ground after reaching a record high late last year. However, we believe longer-term performance should remain supported by a recovery in both sales growth and demand.

From the T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2021 semiannual report.