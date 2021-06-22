As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the Development of a Zero-Emission Solution for the Matawinie Mine

Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat® “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mining project in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, Canada

The collaboration between the companies focuses on Nouveau Monde’s goal to fully power the site with zero carbon footprint renewable energy

Nouveau Monde and Caterpillar are committed to supporting the mining industry’s move toward a more sustainable future

Nouveau Monde’s intended all-electric fleet will be complemented by its access to clean and attractively priced hydro-electricity

Nouveau Monde is on track to provide its potential client base with high-quality, green and carbon-neutral battery anode material



MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (: NMG, TSXV : NOU; Frankfurt : NM9A) and Caterpillar Inc. (“Caterpillar”) (: CAT) are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement pursuant to which Caterpillar will develop, test and produce Cat® “zero-emission machines” for the Matawinie graphite mine with a view to becoming the exclusive supplier of an all-electric mining fleet for deployment at Nouveau Monde’s Matawinie mine by 2028.

Arne H Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde, commented: “I recall our first meeting with Caterpillar some two years ago, outlining our vision of a zero-emission mine in Québec. Our commitment to this vision has taken us to this very important moment, not only for Nouveau Monde, but for the global mining industry as a whole. Today, alongside Caterpillar, which in my opinion is the most trusted and reputable supplier of heavy-mining equipment worldwide, we can bring the zero-emission machines vision into reality.

I think it is remarkable that Nouveau Monde, as a representative for the new style green resources industry, is part of spearheading the electrification of the industry, by collaborating with Caterpillar.”

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde, added: “We are proud to be a driving force for our peers as we strive to electrify our operations to meet our carbon neutrality commitments while maintaining the productivity and efficiency standards of our mining operations. Even more gratifying and important to our corporate mission is that our project can serve as a springboard for the future of the mining industry by collaborating with Caterpillar on these cutting-edge technologies.”

Looking to accelerate and tailor the equipment development, Caterpillar will engage with Nouveau Monde’s team to incorporate voice of customer throughout the development, and for testing of the zero-emission fleet and infrastructure prior to commercial production.

Denise Johnson, Caterpillar Group President, mentioned: “The collaboration between Caterpillar and Nouveau Monde marks an important milestone in the mining industry. Through integrated technology, machines and services, the entire Caterpillar team is proud to support Nouveau Monde as they work towards constructing and establishing their first zero emission mine.”

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of green battery anode material in Québec, Canada. Targeting commercial operations by 2023, the Company is developing advanced carbon-neutral graphite-based material solutions for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, Nouveau Monde aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability.

About Caterpillar

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we’ve been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

Media Investors Julie Paquet

VP Communications & ESG Strategy

Nouveau Monde

+1-450-757-8905 #140

[email protected] Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

Nouveau Monde

+1-438-399-8665

[email protected]

Caterpillar

Sharon Holling

Trade Press Relations Lead

+1-309-675-8995

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d1f79558-4713-4bb0-8777-b824d3e9c5e7