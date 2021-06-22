Oslo Metropolitan University in Norway to Establish Trimble Technology Lab for Civil Engineering and Energy Technology

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and OSLO, Norway, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norway's Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet) has received a gift from Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) to establish a state-of-the-art Technology Lab for civil engineering and energy technology. The lab will expand the university's leadership in digital applications for civil and structural engineering, building technology and sustainable building design.

Trimble's broad Connected Construction portfolio enables all professionals along the project lifecycle to accelerate project processes—improving productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability, while reducing waste.

The Trimble Technology Lab will provide students enrolled in OsloMet's Department of Civil Engineering and Energy Technology hands-on experience with Trimble solutions. Applications of these solutions range from building information modeling and mixed reality to infrastructure planning and construction. Partnering with Trimble allows OsloMet to more fully integrate across its curricula the technological tools that are rapidly transforming how buildings and living environments are designed and constructed.

"Today, digital competence is of great importance for our students. By establishing the Trimble Lab, our students will have access to cutting-edge technology and products in engineering and construction. We believe this will accelerate the adoption and integration of digital tools in our study programs," said Jian Dai, associate professor and head of Civil Engineering Studies. "The lab will not only benefit our students in achieving an enhanced learning outcome but also equip them with the competence to lead the change and renewal in the industry in their future careers. In addition, the lab is also a valuable asset to support the development of our new smart mobility and urban analytics program and the infrastructure engineering specialization."

"Norway's OsloMet is an outstanding new addition to our network of labs around the world and we're eager to play a significant role by enabling students and educators to enhance their engineering, building technology and design education with Trimble's advanced industry technologies," said Allyson McDuffie, director of Education & Outreach at Trimble. "Our mission in transforming the way the world works requires that we invest in the next-generation workforce, who will become the influencers and leaders of tomorrow."

Carl Christian Thodesen, dean at the Faculty of Technology, Art, and Design said, "Oslo Metropolitan University is thrilled about the new lab for digital competence in engineering and construction, which has been developed through remarkable relationship and collaboration with Trimble. This lab will provide our students access to state-of-the-art equipment and software, which will make them attractive and competitive in the modern engineering and construction industry. Working with Trimble in developing this facility is a testament to how industry and academia can work together to develop skills and competence for a competitive and sustainable engineering industry where top notch abilities and attitudes are a prerequisite."

The lab will include a broad range of Trimble's industry-leading solutions such as Trimble® SiteVision, Robotic Total Stations and Rugged Tablets. Advanced software solutions Quadri, Novapoint, Quantm, Tilos, Tekla® Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Tekla Tedds, Trimble Connect and the company's popular 3D modeling software, SketchUp Pro and SketchUp Studio.

About Oslo Metropolitan University

OsloMet is a large, urban university home to some of Norway's oldest and best-known programs of professional study. Established in 1818, the OsloMet history dates back more than two centuries with education and research programs in health, society, technology and teaching. During the 1990s and 2000s, a number of colleges in the Oslo region merged to form two large colleges. In 2011, two institutions came together to become Oslo and Akershus University College of Applied Sciences and in 2018 gained university status. Since then, OsloMet has continued educating professionals and conducting research that contributes to solving important societal challenges. For more information, visit: www.oslomet.no.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

