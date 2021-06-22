Patent Granted to O2Micro for "Controller for controlling light source module" for LED and mini-LED applications

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O 2 Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced the patent grant of a Controller for controlling light source module.



O 2 Micro was issued 11 claims under U.S. Patent No. 11,032,881 on June 8th, 2021. for the invention of a system controller for controlling light source modules. This breakthrough technology controls multiple arrays of LED light sources in time sequence with a single controller.

"The invention provides a high-performance, cost-effective solution to drive arrays of LEDs in a display system in particular where mini-LEDs are used,” said Dr. Yung Lin, Executive Vice President, O 2 Micro. “This technology can affordably allow manufactures to control thousands of local dimming backlit zones in LCD displays such as TV’s, monitors, notebooks and tablets, etc. resulting in a significant increase in backlight control for improved contrast and black levels.”

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting and Battery Management.

