Verint Extends Leadership in Workforce Management with Launch of AI-Powered Intelligent Interviewing

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has expanded its Workforce+Management (WFM) offering with powerful Intelligent Interviewing capabilities via the acquisition of technology from HireIQ, a proven leader in hiring automation. The acquired technology automates the candidate evaluation process and leverages AI to analyze answers to interview questions, providing insights to help hiring managers make more informed decisions.

Verint+Intelligent+Interviewing will be part of Verint WFM and available through the Verint Cloud Platform. Verint WFM provides strategic planning capabilities that enable organizations to determine their resource needs and capture seasonal fluctuations in demand using sophisticated regression analyses to account for daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual trends. Verint WFM provides recommendations about when to optimally hire, according to specific skills, and required number of staff members. Now, with Intelligent Interviewing, Verint WFM also streamlines the process of hiring resources.

To meet the challenges of today’s highly competitive labor market, traditional interview and evaluation processes must be reimagined to increase hiring success rates and retention rates. Digitizing and automating critical elements of the hiring process is imperative to support the new ‘work from home’ reality of both candidates and hiring managers.

With Verint Intelligent Interviewing, organizations can elevate candidate quality and customer engagement, accelerate speed-to-hire and enhance employee retention through automated, analytics-driven candidate screening to reduce the risk of mis-hiring for organizations and candidates. Verint Intelligent Interviewing improves hiring outcomes by finding candidates most likely to be long-tenured, highly skilled, motivated and engaged, reducing attrition and increasing attendance.

“The hiring process is critical to build long-standing, effective relationships with employees, and key to the selection of candidates who are the best fit for the organization – technically and culturally – to deliver exceptional customer engagement,” says Verint’s David Singer, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Intelligent Interviewing is a natural complement with Verint Workforce Management to extend strategic planning from concept to execution − with Verint Performance Management helping to ensure a quality customer experience, and with Verint Interaction Insights, helping to ensure the selection of top talent.”

“Two new macro-economic changes are being felt by companies across the globe. After months of relatively low turnover, employees are re-evaluating their current positions and looking aggressively for new opportunities. Many will be looking for companies that support hybrid and work from home models,” says Sheila McGee-Smith, contact center industry analyst. “Verint Intelligent Interviewing is the right solution at the right time to help companies ease the transition to the future of work, in the contact center, the back office, and beyond.”

