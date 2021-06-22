Logo
Robotic Process Automation Initiative at George Mason University Releases Research on the Promise of Robotic Process Automation for the Public Sector

PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Research highlights how the adoption of RPA can improve productivity, operations and service delivery of public sector organizations

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., June 22, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotic Process Automation Initiative (RPA) at The Center for Business Civic Engagement at George Mason University today released its first research paper entitled, "The Promise of RPA for the Public Sector," outlining RPA technology for non-IT experts and illustrating its history and how it is being utilized.

"This is the first comprehensive explanation for RPA technology and how it can be used to make the public sector more effective, efficient and better serve stakeholders," co-author and Center Director Dr. David Rehr said. "We want to give people a better understanding of the everyday opportunities and practicalities of using RPA at all levels of government."

Co-author DorinMunteanu, principal researcher, added: "Innovative public sector employees are using RPA technology to reduce mundane repetitive tasks so they can focus on higher value uses of their time. We see studies finding that employees have higher work satisfaction, optimistic morale and a better quality of life when RPA is applied."

Key recommendations from the research include:

  • Ensure there are budget resources available to fully implement RPA technology across the public sector to prioritize effectiveness and efficiency.
  • Support investments to educate more public sector employees on the positive benefits of RPA on their program activities and work duties.
  • Research and inform public sector organizations on "best practices" for successful RPA implementation.
  • Prioritize training and education for students and workers to meet and fill the demand for RPA employment positions across the public sector.
  • Publicize RPA implementations in the public sector, including impact on program activities, estimated labor hours saved, and return on investment so stakeholders can observe good stewardship.
  • Encourage continued agency cross fertilization of RPA practices through increased engagement with and use of RPA Federal Community of Practice publications across the public sector.
  • Eliminate any restrictions on the use or implementation of RPA based on outdated regulations and policies while protecting security procedures.
  • Explore how public policy impacts RPA adoption and suggest any proposals for improvement.
  • Support continued research and development of artificial intelligence, machine learning and RPA.
  • Continue to support the long-standing policy of government digitalization.

"We have shared findings from the research with public sector leaders and have urged them to share with appropriate staff to generate more ideas and practices to maximize use for good of this tremendous technology," continued Dr. Rehr. "Acceleration of use will make our government work even better, use resources efficiently and improve constituent trust of public sector institutions."

Media interested in learning more about the RPA Initiative and its research paper entitled, "The Promise of RPA for the Public Sector," should contact:

Dr. David Rehr
George Mason University
[email protected]
703-819-9396

The RPA Initiative at the Center for Business Civic Engagement at the Schar School of Policy and Government, George Mason University, was founded in partnership with UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company.

The mission of the Initiative is to research, educate, and communicate how the adoption of this technology can improve productivity, operations and service delivery of public sector organizations. The Initiative will also study and recommend possible governance models and public policy initiatives for RPA deployment in the context of the broader economic outlook and the future of work. As part of its mission, the RPA initiative will take a multi-disciplinary approach to provide points of view on how RPA can help tackle both traditional and novel challenges of the public sector.

favicon.png?sn=PH17971&sd=2021-06-22 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robotic-process-automation-initiative-at-george-mason-university-releases-research-on-the-promise-of-robotic-process-automation-for-the-public-sector-301317108.html

SOURCE George Mason University Center for Business Civic Engagement; RPA Paper

