Telit LN920 LTE Cat 6/12 Data Card Enables Global SKUs with 600 MHz through 3.7 GHz Support and Operator Certifications

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Powered by the new Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X12+ LTE Modem, the compact M.2 form factor is ideal for laptops, tablets, as well as industrial IoT gateways and enterprise routers that need LTE Cat 6 or Cat 12 speeds

- Pre-certification by Tier 1 operators and regulators worldwide, and support for all bands -- including CBRS and Band 14 for first responders -- enables fast, global product launches

PR Newswire

LONDON, June 22, 2021

LONDON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the LN920, a compact M.2 (NGFF) data card available in LTE Cat 6 and Cat 12 versions, with support for all bands between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz. Powered by the Snapdragon X12+ LTE Modem, the LN920 is ideal for mobile computing, enterprise routers, and IoT devices that need download speeds of 300 to 600 Mbps, high-precision GNSS location, WCDMA (3G) fallback and the ability to be sold worldwide. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/mobilebroadband.

Telit_Logo.jpg

The new Telit LN920 supports all cellular bands between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, including CBRS (band 48) and first responder (band 14), making it ideal for both public and private LTE applications worldwide. This broad-spectrum support — along with certification by major regulators and Tier 1 operators in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Japan and Australia — enables rapid development of global SKU devices.

The LN920 is available in two versions: LTE Cat. 12 (LN920A12-WW) for maximum download speeds of 600 Mbps and LTE Cat. 6 (LN920A6-WW) for 300 Mbps downlinks. Both versions also include WCDMA fallback, on-board GNSS receiver, industrial-grade operating temperature durability (-40 to +85°C) and support for standard 3GPP and Telit custom AT commands. It supports enhanced security features suitable for enterprise applications including secure boot and secure environment SE Linux with latest kernel 5.4 security updates.

"The Snapdragon X12+ LTE Modem is the ideal foundation for all of the mobile computing and IoT devices that will leverage the new Telit LN920 data card," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "The LN920 is the latest example of how Qualcomm Technologies and Telit work closely to anticipate and then provide the features and capabilities that consumers, businesses, first responders and other end users need."

"With support for every band between 600 MHz and 3.7 GHz, and certification by regulators and operators around the world, the Telit LN920 LTE data card is the ideal choice for OEMs that want to get their new mobile computing and IoT devices to market quickly and globally," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "Those capabilities highlight Telit's longstanding commitment to providing solutions that vendors and systems designers can leverage to slash development costs and lead time, giving them a competitive and financial edge."

Marketing samples of the Telit LN920 are available, with commercial availability during Q4 2021.

About Telit
Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA18493&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-ln920-lte-cat-612-data-card-enables-global-skus-with-600-mhz-through-3-7-ghz-support-and-operator-certifications-301316807.html

SOURCE Telit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA18493&Transmission_Id=202106220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA18493&DateId=20210622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

