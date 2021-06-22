Logo
Wells Fargo Joins the Akoya Data Access Network to Advance API-based Financial Data Aggregation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Akoya LLC announced today that Wells Fargo has joined the Akoya+Data+Access+Network. Fintechs and data aggregators can now request application programming interface (API)-based access to Wells Fargo customer data for mutual customers through Akoya.

“The addition of Wells Fargo to the Akoya Data Access Network is yet another signal marking the industry’s shift toward safer and more secure API-based data aggregation, especially as new fintechs offer consumers a wide range of innovative services,” said Stuart Rubinstein, CEO of Akoya. “This partnership significantly increases the scale of our network for fintechs and aggregators: We now have agreements with financial institutions that make nearly half of all U.S. retail banking accounts available through our authorized API connections.”

Akoya implements Financial Data Exchange API specifications, which remove the need for bank customers to share login credentials in order to provide third-party financial apps access to their financial data. Additionally, compared to credential-based data aggregation, commonly known as “screen scraping,” APIs improve data access reliability and reduce security risks.

“We believe that using APIs as a means of data transfer is a model the industry can use to create more reliable and more secure data sharing,” said Ben Soccorsy, senior vice president in Wells Fargo’s Strategy, Digital and Innovation group. “As we continue to move toward what we see as a more secure, transparent and convenient method of data exchange, our agreement with Akoya offers another implementation option for connecting with fintechs.”

Wells Fargo previously announced plans to transition 99% of current third-party financial app screen scraping to API-based data exchange. As Wells Fargo completes integration with data exchange partners such as Akoya, customers will be able to see and more easily manage the financial data they’re sharing with these apps from within Control Tower® in the Wells Fargo Mobile® Banking app and Wells Fargo Online® banking.

Wells Fargo will begin making data available to the network later this year, as customers authorize Akoya-connected fintech apps and services to access their Wells Fargo account information. Wells Fargo also will continue to maintain direct API connections with third-party fintech apps and data aggregators that have signed data exchange agreements with the company.

Akoya was founded to eliminate the risks associated with credential-based data aggregation. In February of 2020, The Clearing House recognized the value Akoya brought to the entire financial services industry, and so 11 of its member banks, including Wells Fargo, invested in the independent company alongside Fidelity Investments.

About Akoya

Akoya is changing the way consumer financial data is accessed and shared. Through a single integration on to the Akoya Data Access Network, data aggregators and fintechs can directly connect with financial institutions to securely obtain consumer-permissioned financial data through APIs. Akoya manages these relationships and serves as an interoperable solution that is available to the entire financial services industry. The independent company is backed by 12 North American financial institutions.

To learn more, please visit www.akoya.com | Twitter: %40AkoyaNetwork.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com| Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005238/en/

