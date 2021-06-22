Telstra Expands Americas Broadcast Business with New U.S. Broadcast Operations Center and Growing Partnership with PSSI Global Services

Telstra+Broadcast+Services (TBS) expands its presence in the United States with the launch of a new Broadcast Operations Center (BOC) at the PSSI International Teleport in Pittsburgh.

To support the immense global demand for North American content, Telstra has expanded its Americas broadcast business with the launch of a new Broadcast Operations Center at the PSSI International Teleport in Pittsburgh. Shown here is a detail shot of the 24/7 Telstra master control room at the facility, created to provide Telstra’s North American customers with a local operational presence, world-class experience and capabilities that accelerate and streamline the worldwide delivery of regional live sports and entertainment content to Europe, Asia and Australia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The BOC – part of an expanded partnership with PSSI Global Services – enables Telstra Broadcast Services to add U.S.-based managed services including operations, monitoring, bookings and technical services to its overall Telstra Global Media Network (GMN) offerings and complements Telstra’s existing broadcast operations facilities in London, Hong Kong and Sydney.

“There is immense global demand for North American content, and the new BOC allows Telstra Broadcast Services to offer North American content providers superior technology and access to international audiences in Europe, Asia and Australia,” said Adam Day, Head of Enterprise, Technology and Broadcast Sales, Telstra.

“The ability to provide our North American customers with a local operational presence and 24/7 master control room capabilities will provide them a world-class experience and is key to managing their content delivery to Europe and Asia Pacific,” continued Day. “We believe our partnership with PSSI will reap benefits for content creators and content consumers on a global scale.”

The new BOC supports Telstra’s ongoing work to seamlessly deliver content worldwide, and the partnership enables opportunities for high-profile broadcast programming, including major sporting and entertainment events, to reach new audiences and expand viewership into more international markets.

The BOC supports live and recorded broadcast transmissions of news, sports and entertainment content, as well as digital broadcasting and IP video delivery and features a 24/7 facility with a master control room (MCR) for monitoring, bookings, trouble-shooting and delivering connections to major broadcast customers and global teleports.

PSSI’s experience in live event management and transmission, and familiarity with the U.S. sports and entertainment market makes PSSI an ideal fit to support Telstra’s delivery of content originating and terminating in North America. The additional services handled through the PSSI facility will help ensure smooth operations during events with PSSI also handling frame rate conversions, encoding, decoding and uplink/downlinks of U.S. content.

“This initiative represents a significant expansion of the work we’ve been doing together for years,” said Jason Land, Vice President, Strategic Television at PSSI. “Our event-based approach is the foundation for adding another layer of support and reliability to Telstra’s broadcast business, while allowing PSSI to leverage the global GMN network as an ‘in-house’ solution for our customers.”

Telstra Broadcast Services Continues Growth Trajectory

The new PSSI partnership is part of increased focus by Telstra to help deliver 24/7 programming to millions on a global scale. Known for its ability to supply live content to production hubs via a low-latency global infrastructure, Telstra enables significant business benefits and greater efficiencies by providing scalable bandwidth at speed, a high-quality network delivery, the simplification and aggregation of multiple tech and a choice of compression options. Telstra+Broadcast+Services+recently+acquired+MediaCloud, which will provide TBS with a suite of significant software-defined and cloud-based capabilities (including Managed Streaming, Internet Delivery, Media Management and Content Orchestration and Playout), media cloud delivery experts and a London Master Control Room that is equipped with the capability to support major global companies and events.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years under the Telstra Enterprise division, which provides data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to over 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. Think Asia, Think Telstra. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

About PSSI Global Services

Since 1979, PSSI Global Services has specialized in the coordination, production and distribution of domestic and international programming. As global live event management, transmission, production and connectivity experts, PSSI Global Services seamlessly handles transmissions via C-band, Ku-band, fiber, IP and bonded cellular and provides live video, audio and data services across the globe. The company currently owns and operates over 50 mobile transmission vehicles — more than any other transmission services provider — based throughout North America, as well as PSSI International Teleport, PSSI Pittsburgh Videotech Center, and international and domestic C/Ku flyaway uplink systems. For more information, visit www.pssiglobal.com.

