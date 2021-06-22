New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and Industry Solutions

Today, at HPE Discover 2021, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) announced new+vertically+optimized+HPE+GreenLake+cloud+services designed to deliver the cloud experience for the applications and workloads that organizations rely on to run their businesses. Available as cloud services on premises, at the edge or in colocation centers, these services include managing electronic medical records, financial payments, risk management, Machine Learning Operations, SAP, Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL server, 5G Core for Telco, Epic, Splunk and more. The industry-leading HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform offers hybrid cloud services that are designed, optimized, and delivered for critical industry vertical and horizontal workloads.

Businesses of all sizes, in every industry, now operate in a hybrid, edge to cloud world. Organizations recognize that many applications and workloads must remain on premises or at the edge, due to cost, compliance, control, latency, and security concerns, and expect the same agile and modern experience in the data center as they have in the public cloud. Data-intensive and highly regulated applications such as electronic medical records, financial payments and machine learning / AI operations often require that these applications are processed on-premises or at the edge.

“For the industry-critical workloads that power their business, organizations shouldn’t have to choose between the cloud experience, or the security and control of keeping their apps and data on premises,” said Keith White, senior vice president and general manager of HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “From enabling secure payments around the globe to delivering quality patient care in hospitals, businesses can’t compromise performance and resiliency. That’s why we are the industry leader in offering workload-specific solutions that deliver the cloud experience customers want without the cost, risks, and complexity associated with the public cloud.”

The HPE GreenLake cloud platform enables organizations to combine agility and flexibility with the control, visibility, and performance of a hybrid environment. Today, HPE is significantly expanding the scope of workloads and applications supported by HPE GreenLake, with new cloud services for a range of industry-specific software suites, and business critical applications like SAP and Splunk.

Healthcare

HPE is introducing HPE GreenLake for Electronic Medical Records (EMR) for the most critical healthcare workloads that demand the utmost security and compliance – for market leading Epic applications. This new cloud service brings validated configurations, management services, and the cloud experience for flexibility, and optimized for quality delivery. Today, hundreds of healthcare networks, hospital systems, and insurance companies rely on the HPE GreenLake cloud platform to improve agility, operational efficiency, and overall patient outcomes.

Financial Services

For organizations looking for ways to modernize their payment system experience, HPE is introducing HPE GreenLake for Core Payment Systems in partnership with Lusis. With this solution, customers benefit from complete payment solutions, pay per transaction, a platform that supports contactless payments, and easy to maintain compliance – all with the cloud experience. This builds on the momentum and market footprint for the HPE GreenLake cloud platform which today serves hundreds of banks and financial institutions around the world.

“Partnering with HPE has been a critical part of our growth and success as we expand into international markets,” said Philippe Préval, President and CEO, Lusis. “And today, four of the ten biggest banks in the world are using Lusis payment systems. As more of our clients seek out cloud features and services on demand, HPE GreenLake allows us to offer them our world-class payment solution, delivered as a service, wherever their apps and data reside.”

Risk Management

HPE GreenLake for Splunk makes it simple to collect, analyze, and act upon the data generated by an organization’s technology infrastructure, security systems, and business applications. Most organizations have too much data to analyze, leading to blind spots. HPE GreenLake for Splunk gives customers the insights to drive operational performance and minimize compliance risk. The new cloud services provide customers with visibility across their entire hybrid estate, with scalable risk analysis to track and analyze data in real-time.

The offering also leverages the HPE Ezmeral Container Platform as a key part of this solution. Recently, HPE Ezmeral became one of the first solutions to execute Splunk's test and validation processes on Kubernetes and the only on-premises partner tested and certified platform.

Telecommunications

By deploying the HPE 5G Core Stack with HPE GreenLake for 5G core, carriers get a purpose-built, open, cloud-native 5G core with minimal up-front investment. The solution scales according to demand and is ready to support changes in demand and business growth. Using HPE Telco Core Blueprints, and HPE 5G Core Stack software, HPE GreenLake simplifies and accelerates time to value for customers. Customers can pay per subscriber, which helps accelerate 5G implementation and reduce risk.

Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL server

HPE GreenLake for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server allows joint customers to consolidate virtualized Windows and Linux workloads for efficiency, and run production workloads using a familiar, hybrid environment. These cloud services complement HPE’s broad portfolio of hyperconverged infrastructure offerings now available via HPE GreenLake, including HPE SimpliVity and HPE Nimble Storage, providing customers with choice and flexibility in selecting the right HCI solution for the right workload.

General Availability of HPE GreenLake for HPC, ML Ops, SAP, and VDI

In addition to the new vertical industry cloud services announced today, HPE is also announcing general availability of four previously introduced HPE GreenLake Cloud Services: HPC, machine learning operations, SAP and VDI.

HPE GreenLake for High Performance Computing is an on-premises, end-to-end solution that makes it easier for a much broader range of customers to leverage the power of supercomputers in a pay per use model, to deploy HPC and AI applications, workloads and models.

HPE GreenLake for Machine Learning Operations enables data scientists to accelerate time to market by easily deploying models from pilot-to-production with a ML Ops solution delivered as a service with integrated security and a choice of open-source data science and independent software vendor tools.

HPE GreenLake for SAP is delivered either through SAP’s RISE Cloud Private Edition or directly to customers from HPE. Customers can choose how and where they modernize their SAP software and data either on-premises while gaining the benefits of the cloud experience or in a secure, single tenant, pay as you go, agile and scalable solution, all managed by HPE and SAP.

HPE GreenLake for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure allows customers to choose predefined virtual desktop types in any combination they need, no matter where the work is happening, while keeping their applications and data safe inside their data center or colocation facility

The HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake cloud platform business is rapidly growing with over $4.8 billion USD in total contract value and more than 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html.

Additional Resources

To learn more about HPE GreenLake, visit hpe.com%2Fgreenlake

To learn more about HPE Ezmeral, visit hpe.com%2Fezmeral+

Join us June 22-24 for the HPE+Discover+2021+virtual+event spotlighting the future of edge to cloud digital transformation, including strategic insights from Antonio Neri, HPE President and CEO, and Kumar Sreekanti, HPE CTO and head of Software.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005370/en/