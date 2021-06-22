Keysight Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Station Optimized for 5G Private Networks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Keysight Enables HTC to Validate Performance of O-RAN Base Station Optimized for 5G Private Networks

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Keysight+Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that HTC, a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, has used the company’s 5G User Equipment Emulation (UEE) solution, UeSIM, to validate the performance of an open radio access network (RAN) platform optimized for private networks.

Headquartered in Taiwan, HTC will use UeSIM, part of the Keysight+Open+RAN+Architect+portfolio, to demonstrate high data rates and low latencies of a 5G base station with open interfaces at Mobile+World+Congress+Barcelona+2021 (MWC21). Many mobile operators are deploying open RAN infrastructures to create a diverse ecosystem of suppliers and optimize delivery of services for different use cases. Keysight’s Open RAN Architect provides unique end-to-end performance visibility, from the edge of the RAN to the 5G core (5GC).

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with HTC to include smart mobile devices and technology to develop customized and flexible open RAN solutions,” said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager of Keysight's network access group. “Emulating real network traffic over both radio and O-RAN fronthaul, UeSIM allows HTC to validate the end-to-end performance of a 5G base station with open standard interfaces.”

The demonstration will take place in the virtual forum of MWC21, the largest event in the mobile communications industry, held in Barcelona, Spain from June 28 to July 1. Keysight will enable HTC to showcase central (O-CU) and distributed (O-DU) units, supporting 5G new radio (NR) technology in standalone (SA) mode. These network elements, when combined with a radio unit (O-RU), create an open RAN platform for macro or small cell deployment.

Private networks, typically deployed in industrial use cases such as smart factories, deliver high-speed broadband and low-latency connectivity to support advanced applications, including virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR). As a contributing member of the O-RAN ALLIANCE, Keysight applies in-depth expertise in the O-RAN specifications across its O-RAN portfolio of conformance validation and interoperability verification solutions. These solutions are used by service providers, data centers, network equipment vendors and companies with virtualization and cloud computing technology.

“By collaboration with Keysight, HTC verifies interoperability across protocol and radio frequency domains as well as conformance of network elements to the latest O-RAN specifications,” said Raymond Pao, senior vice president at HTC. “Adhering to the latest specifications for open interfaces is fundamental to the successful deployment of multi-vendor open RAN.”

Keysight’s collaboration with HTC in the smartphone market was initiated more than twenty years ago. Keysight’s 5G+device+test+platform enabled HTC to develop and verify the company’s first 5G device in 2018 and its first 5G mobile hotspot in 2019.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210622005795r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005795/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment