GoPro Announces 'Open GoPro' API

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 22, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enables Third-Party Developers to Integrate HERO9 Black Into Their Solutions

HERO9 Black v1.6 Firmware Update Kicks Off Open GoPro Support

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced 'Open GoPro,' an open API initiative that makes it easy for third-party developers to integrate HERO9 Black into their own development efforts.

GoPro_Logo.jpg

With Open GoPro, developers have API access to the following HERO9 Black features:

  • Wireless Connectivity
  • Camera Command and Control
  • Camera Status
  • Camera Preview
  • SD Card Media Review and Transfer

Demos and sample code are available on GoPro.com/OpenGoPro. No application or approval process is necessary.

Companies already incorporating Open GoPro include:

  • Amazfit smartwatches: wirelessly control your GoPro using the Amazfit watch touch display.
  • Centurion Boats: wirelessly control your GoPro via the boat's helm control screen.
  • Orqa FPV Goggles: wirelessly control a GoPro mounted on an FPV drone using the Orqa FPV.Connect app and see camera status directly in the goggles.
  • Pixellot sport broadcasting: wirelessly control GoPro cameras and manage the transfer of content via Pixellot's mobile platform.
  • Sena Bluetooth® devices: take voice-control of your GoPro using the built-in mics on the Sena Communications 50S and 50R headsets, ideal for motorcycle and other high-wind applications.

Open GoPro is live for HERO9 Black starting today with the release of the camera firmware update v1.6, available via GoPro's Quik app as well as on GoPro.com. The firmware includes the following additional updates:

  • Improved camera power on/power off speed and consistency
  • Improved Quik app connectivity
  • Improved touch screen sensitivity in menus and settings
  • Improved reliability when using 'The Remote' to control your camera

To learn more about Open GoPro visit GoPro.com/OpenGoPro, and visit GoPro's blog, The Inside Line to learn more about partner integration and innovations. To update HERO9 Black firmware, pair your camera to the Quik app or visit GoPro.com.

About GoPro, Inc.
GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

favicon.png?sn=SF18387&sd=2021-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-announces-open-gopro-api-301317538.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF18387&Transmission_Id=202106221201PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF18387&DateId=20210622
