New Oracle Support Rewards Program Helps Customers Accelerate Cloud Migrations While Reducing Software License Support Costs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced a new Oracle Support Rewards program to help customers speed migrations to the cloud while reducing their software license support costs. Now, customers making new commitments to buy Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services can earn rewards that reduce or even eliminate their Oracle on-premises technology licensing support bills.

With this program, all Oracle technology license support customers will earn at least 25 cents of Support Rewards for each dollar of OCI Universal Credits they purchase and consume. Customers with Oracle Unlimited License Agreements (ULA) will save even more – earning rewards at a 33 percent rate. This means that a ULA customer with an Oracle technology license support bill of $500,000 could eliminate that bill entirely by migrating $1.5M of workloads to OCI.

"OCI is Oracle's fastest growing business because we built a unique Generation 2 cloud infrastructure platform capable of running the most demanding mission-critical workloads faster, more reliably, and more securely than our on-premises systems," said Oracle Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison. "We want to enable more customers to take advantage of our Gen 2 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Oracle Support Rewards gives customers an easy way to simultaneously reduce their software support spend as they increase the speed of their cloud adoption."

CIOs and IT organizations are pressured to drive innovation, often without new budget. The Oracle Support Rewards program creates more value for existing Oracle technology customers, making adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure even more cost-effective. Like frequent flyer miles, a customer's Support Rewards are automatically added in the OCI Console every month, and rewards can be applied anytime.

Oracle Support Rewards joins the Oracle Universal Credits, Oracle Bring Your Own License, Oracle Customer to Cloud, and the recently launched Oracle Cloud Lift programs, which are all aimed at accelerating customers' digital transformations while offering a great customer experience. Oracle Cloud Lift coupled with Oracle Support Rewards and OCI's already competitive pricing, makes it simple and cost-effective for customers to migrate more workloads to the cloud.

"Oracle is building differentiation in its cloud infrastructure services by staying laser focused on the unique needs of its customers," said Dave McCarthy, vice president, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services, IDC. "Oracle Support Rewards combined with flexible and transparent pricing are essential in attracting new business and accelerating adoption of OCI."

Customers and partners like Allegis Group, Cognizant, and Experian are already seeing value in this new program. Oracle partners benefit from added customer incentive to move to the cloud. In particular, cloud service providers can pass on the savings from Oracle Support Rewards to their OCI customers.

"Allegis Group is the global leader in talent solutions. Oracle has helped us design a robust cloud adoption strategy that balances benefits to our users and our business, with immediate modernization of core applications like PeopleSoft and adoption of SaaS over time," said Brian Lindner, Chief Information Officer, Allegis Group. "The Oracle Support Rewards program allows us to continue to use existing technology investments, dramatically lower costs, and invest in the future."

"Cognizant has worked with Oracle as both a partner and customer for more than 20 years to help our clients modernize their businesses and technology platforms," said Anil Cheriyan, executive vice president, Strategy and Technology at Cognizant. "The new Oracle Support Rewards program further gives Cognizant and our customers valuable incentives to move critical work to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

"As a leader in data and analytics, providing the best customer experience is extremely important to Experian. We work with Oracle for many of our core systems on-premises, from call center data analysis to financial reporting," said Mervyn Lally, Global Chief Enterprise Architect, Experian. "As we continue to adopt cloud-based solutions, Oracle Support Rewards makes it much easier for us to choose Oracle Cloud for the future of these systems. We believe that working with Oracle will allow us to further enhance our data processing and analytics capabilities in the cloud and help the millions of consumers and businesses we serve with our innovative solutions."

Oracle's approach to cloud computing is based on the idea that the cloud should be engineered to support every application, rather than re-engineering applications to work with the cloud. Oracle's cloud infrastructure makes it easier to migrate critical enterprise applications to OCI and run them better than on-premises, and offers all the services developers need to build and run cloud-native applications. OCI simplifies management and security with autonomous services such as the world's only Oracle Autonomous Database and built-in, always-on security. OCI offers the most complete support for hybrid cloud strategies, including VMware environments and even bringing the cloud to a customers' own data center or to the edge. Customers can use OCI services in the Oracle public cloud, in their own data center, or anywhere in between, opening up the benefits of the cloud to more companies. It also offers technologies to simplify integration and data movement across multi-cloud organizations. In addition, OCI offers the best performance at significantly lower costs.

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

