BayernLB Selects Broadridge for Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BayernLB Selects Broadridge for Regulatory Trade and Transaction Reporting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help streamline and consolidate all of its regulatory trade reporting commitments Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB) has selected Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), a global Fintech leader, to handle its regulatory trade and transaction reporting. BayernLB will utilize Broadridge's multi-asset class, multi-jurisdictional regulatory trade and transaction reporting solution to provide a single strategic solution to regulatory trade reporting commitments – including for SFTR, EMIR, MiFIR and MMSR.

In leveraging Broadridge's solution, BayernLB will also benefit from a consolidated, integrated data model that can be extended and adapted with ease to accommodate additional new reporting jurisdictions and changes to existing regimes. Additionally, it will reduce operational costs, risk and complexity, and enable the Landesbank, which is owned by the Free State of Bavaria and the regional Savings Banks, to concentrate efforts on core activities.

"Our customer relationships and commitment to service quality are what makes BayernLB special," said Peter Graml, Head Operating Office, Treasury Products Service at BayernLB. "We are very pleased that our decision to adopt Broadridge's trusted reporting solution not only delivers significant operational efficiency gains and positions us well for future change, but also enables us to dedicate an even higher proportion of our resources to developing customer service relationships and focus more of our attention on what makes us truly unique."

"We are excited to help BayernLB with all of the industry's new and ever-evolving reporting requirements and to see this solution live in the German market," said Hugh Daly, Head of Capital Markets Data & Regulatory Solutions at Broadridge. "We are extremely proud that Broadridge continues to be the provider of choice for globally recognised financial institutions looking to streamline and de-risk their regulatory reporting process."

About Bayerische Landesbank

As a streamlined specialised bank, BayernLB is a major investment financier for the Bavarian and German economy. We are committed to progress. Our customers – companies, financial institutions, investors, savings banks and the public sector – are at the centre of our sustainable approach. As a stable and financially strong bank with international activities, we work efficiently and think long-term. We have long-standing experience and in-depth knowledge of the sectors in which our customers operate. We understand their business challenges for the future, offer solutions that match their needs and are partners on an equal footing – always cultivating reliable and trusting working relationships.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visitwww.broadridge.com.

CONTACT: Gregg Rosenberg, [email protected]

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY19469&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayernlb-selects-broadridge-for-regulatory-trade-and-transaction-reporting-301317776.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY19469&Transmission_Id=202106230300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY19469&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment