Trimble and Infotech to Streamline Inspection Measurement Workflows for Civil Infrastructure Projects

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Infotech's Mobile Application Leverages Trimble Access Field Software for Accurate Measurement Capabilities for Survey-Grade Inspection Workflows

PR Newswire

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that Infotech®, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions, is adding high-accuracy positioning and measurement capabilities to its Mobile Inspector® Measure Service application through an integration with Trimble® AccessTM field software. Infotech provides field staff with simple, yet powerful and configurable, mobile apps to manage data collection and inspection activities for digital delivery of civil infrastructure including Federal and State Department of Transportation (DOT) projects.

Trimble_and_Infotech_Streamline.jpg

"Working with Infotech to integrate digital delivery technology, we enable DOT customers to streamline the office-to-field workflow and collaborate in a common data environment to deliver inspection and construction projects on-time with real-world accuracy," said Cyndee Hoagland, senior vice president, Trimble Transportation & Infrastructure. "Today's announcement represents our commitment to providing industry leading solutions centered on digital project delivery and we are excited to support DOT projects in the effort to modernize our transportation infrastructure."

"Trimble recognizes the importance of an efficient, transparent and repeatable workflow that focuses on industry-specific solutions," said Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Surveying & Mapping Field Solutions. "By sharing precise geospatial measurements between Trimble Access and Infotech's Mobile Inspector application, users can pair high-accuracy locations with asset inspection data to verify final as-built models for civil infrastructure projects."

The Trimble and Infotech integration provides inspectors with a solution to use directly in the field. It allows users to easily capture the supporting geospatial data for measurements and eliminates data entry errors, which increases field productivity and project delivery.

"Field data collection is historically manual and prone to errors due to inefficient, manual processes. Through this integration, we are helping field staff quickly collect accurate, auditable data and connecting it to the estimate process with a single point of data entry," said Chad Schafer, associate vice president of Business Development and Sales at Infotech. "Trimble is a tremendous player in the industry with proven surveying technology, and we are excited to integrate two of our software applications to create a more tech-empowered field workforce."

Availability

Trimble Access software is available through Trimble Geospatial Distribution Partners. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com/trimble-access. Infotech's Mobile Inspector application is available from Infotech. For more information on Mobile Inspector, visit: www.infotechinc.com/mobile-inspector.

About Infotech, Inc.

Info Tech, Inc., DBA Infotech (Infotech) is a leading SaaS solutions provider for the infrastructure construction industry. Informed by DOT relationships and decades of experience, Infotech develops software solutions that bridge the gaps between owners, consultants, contractors, and other project stakeholders. Whether it be tools for construction administration and inspection or secure online bidding, Infotech's solutions are built to increase transparency, productivity and the availability of data. Infotech is the developer of Appia®, Bid Express®, and Doc Express®, as well as the official contractor for AASHTOWare Project™. For more information, visit: infotechinc.com. In addition, for more information about Infotech's expert statistical and econometric consulting services, visit: infotechconsulting.com.

About Trimble Geospatial

Trimble Geospatial provides solutions that facilitate high-quality, productive workflows and information exchange, driving value for a global and diverse customer base of surveyors, engineering and GIS service companies, governments, utilities and transportation authorities. Trimble's innovative technologies include integrated sensors, field applications, real-time communications and office software for processing, modeling and data analytics. Using Trimble solutions, organizations can capture the most accurate spatial data and transform it into intelligence to deliver increased productivity and improved decision-making. Whether enabling more efficient use of natural resources or enhancing the performance and lifecycle of civil infrastructure, timely and reliable geospatial information is at the core of Trimble's solutions to transform the way work is done. For more information, visit: geospatial.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

favicon.png?sn=LA20132&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-and-infotech-to-streamline-inspection-measurement-workflows-for-civil-infrastructure-projects-301317881.html

SOURCE Trimble

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA20132&Transmission_Id=202106230630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA20132&DateId=20210623
