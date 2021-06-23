Logo
VIAVI Enables Critical Airborne System Testing from a Single Device

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

New VIAVI AVX-10K flight line test solution on display at AEA International 2021

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device. The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics and airframes manufacturing, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

AVX_10K.jpg

The AVX-10K validates the installation and performance of airborne systems during required bi-annual checks, as outlined in FAR Part 43 sections 91.411 (reported altitude tests) and 91.413. The single device combines the navigation and communication test features of the VIAVI IFR4000 and the surveillance test features of the VIAVI IFR6000. With test capabilities ranging from a quick system auto-test to in-depth troubleshooting, the versatile AVX-10K can be used for maintenance needs in the cockpit and anywhere around the aircraft.

The AVX-10K offers an intuitive user interface to help technicians work more efficiently by streamlining setup, testing and reporting. Plus, the device can be remotely operated with the VIAVI Solutions Mobile Tech App on a smartphone or tablet, enabling technicians to perform tests around the aircraft or even in the cockpit. The AVX-10K can be purchased in a variety of pre-defined test configurations, and updates are simple with the cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system. StrataSync also provides a central location for securely storing, viewing and sharing test data.

"With the AVX-10K, VIAVI gives FBOs, MROs and OEMs a powerful new way to streamline testing and maximize their technicians' productivity," said Guy Hill, Director of Avionics Test Products for VIAVI. "Its intuitive design, test upgradeability and seamless integration with our cloud-based VIAVI StrataSync system makes the AVX-10K the ideal flight line test solution for today and tomorrow."

VIAVI offers a broad portfolio of avionics test solutions, delivering reliable R&D, flight line, factory and return-to-service test solutions to the avionics market for more than 40 years. To learn more about the new AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, along with an array of trusted avionics test solutions, visit VIAVI at the 2021 AEA International Convention, June 22-25 in Dallas. Watch this short video for more information.

About VIAVI
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America

Sonus PR

Micah Warren

[email protected]

Latin America

Edelman Significa

Monica Czeszak

[email protected]

DACH

Riba:BusinessTalk

Michael Beyrau

[email protected]




EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan

Sonus PR

Chevaan Seresinhe

[email protected]

India

Voila Communications

Manish Sharma

[email protected]

China

Archetype

Geff Pan

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF19644&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-enables-critical-airborne-system-testing-from-a-single-device-301318064.html

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

