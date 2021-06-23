Verint Only Vendor Recognized by Gartner in Both the Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center and the Magic Quadrant for Workforce Engagement Management for Fourth Consecutive Year

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced its recognition in Gartner, Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center1 (CEC) report, published June 15, 2021, by the research and advisory firm. In addition to being recognized in this report, the firm also named Verint a Leader in its 2021 Magic+Quadrant+for+Workforce+Engagement+Management2 (WEM) research earlier this year.

In this month’s CEC report, Verint was evaluated on 16 criteria across two key areas—ability to execute and completeness of vision—for its Engagement Management™ offering, including employee desktop, knowledge management and many other applications, as part of the Verint+Customer+Engagement+Cloud+Platform. According to the report, “COVID-19 demanded immediate action from customer service organizations and accelerated demand for, and adoption of, CECs at scale. This Magic Quadrant evaluates 16 CRM CEC vendors to help application leaders find the solution that best meets their current and long-term needs.”

According to Gartner, “Customer Service and Support (CSS) organizations must deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service to their customers. The ability to orchestrate customer requests with assisted service, as well as with self-service, is the second of the four pillars of great customer service: getting connected; process orchestration; resource management; analytics and insights.”

The Verint Customer+Engagement+Cloud+Platform connects work, data and experiences across the enterprise by drawing on the latest advancements in AI-powered automation, engagement science and connected data to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. It enables organizations to build enduring relationships that scale across dozens of channels, many diverse customer journeys, and millions of consumer interactions.

“We are pleased to be the only provider to have customer engagement solutions recognized in both Gartner reports,” says Verint’s Celia Fleischaker, chief marketing officer. “Organizations see the value of leveraging AI, automation and analytics to empower employee work, improve customer experience and achieve operational efficiencies. As an innovator in these disciplines, Verint works with leading organizations from across the globe to help drive differentiated experiences at scale for customers and employees.”

According to a reviewer on Gartner+Peer+Insights+engagement+management+reviews+and+ratings3, “We were able to deploy a system that supported our view to allow customers to reach us anytime, from anywhere, on any device and be serviced by the best skilled agent with knowledge infused processes. We couldn't have done it without the Verint tools.” –Vice President/CIO in finance industry

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

