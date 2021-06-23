Logo
Oracle Commits to Powering Its Global Operations with Renewable Energy by 2025

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oracle expanded its commitment to sustainability by pledging to power its global operations, both its facilities and its cloud, with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

"Relying on renewable energy is an important step toward a more sustainable future," said Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz. "Oracle will always make its biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint, but this new goal reflects the shared values of our customers, partners and investors."

Oracle's latest renewable energy goal builds on its existing sustainability priorities, including:

  • Clean cloud: Oracle maintains its goal of achieving 100% renewable energy use at all next-generation Oracle Cloud regions by 2025.
  • Hardware recycling: Continuing its efforts to reduce e-waste, in FY20, Oracle collected 2.5 million pounds of retired hardware assets, of which 99.6% was either reused or recycled.
  • Reducing waste: Oracle has decreased the amount of waste sent to landfill at Oracle-owned buildings by 25% on a square foot basis since 2015.
  • Responsible sourcing: By 2025, Oracle's expects 100% of its key suppliers to have an environmental program in place.

Oracle's European Cloud regions are already powered with 100% renewable energy, and Oracle has 51 offices around the world using 100% renewable energy.

"Renewable energy is critical to tackling climate change and helping us move to a cleaner, greener future," said UK Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. "Oracle's ambitious pledge today will ensure it is going further and faster to reach a sustainable future, and inspiring other businesses around the world to be more environmentally-friendly."

"Telenor Group recently set science-based targets to reduce our own emissions by 57% by 2030, and work with our suppliers in order to also reduce our supply chain emissions. It is critical for us that our suppliers share our commitment so we are pleased to see Oracle set a goal to have its operations be powered 100% with renewable energy by 2025," said Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People and Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group.

More details regarding Oracle's focus on sustainability can be found in Oracle's Corporate Citizenship Report.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at https://www.oracle.com.

Additional Resources:

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF20043&sd=2021-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-commits-to-powering-its-global-operations-with-renewable-energy-by-2025-301317954.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20043&Transmission_Id=202106230802PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20043&DateId=20210623
