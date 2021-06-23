Wedia Named in Now Tech Digital Asset Management Report for Customer Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wedia Named in Now Tech Digital Asset Management Report for Customer Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS solutions provider Wedia has been listed in Forrester's Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021 report.

We believe delivering high quality one-to-one visual-first experiences across complex customer journeys is crucial.

Wedia has been listed in the report "Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021" by leading global market research company, Forrester.

Digital Asset Management platforms provide companies with a central hub for their rich media content, making it easier to create, manage, share and reuse digital assets.

Wedia is a provider of DAM solutions for global companies in sectors such as retail, financial services, consumer product goods and automotive. A DAM player since 2010, Wedia's mission is to enable clients to deliver consistent, personalized and engaging experiences across all channels and formats, at unprecedented scale.

"We're happy to see Wedia included in Forrester's Now Tech Report because improving the digital customer experience has been the focus of our efforts, and at the core of our product for a long time,'' says Nicolas Boutet, CEO of Wedia. At Wedia, we believe that delivering high quality one-to-one visual-first experiences across complex customer journeys is crucial if brands want to authentically and effectively connect with their audiences. To us, our inclusion in this report reflects this philosophy and our continued commitment in bringing our clients a DAM solution designed to support their customer experience strategies and improve business performance."

Forrester clients can read the report here.

About Wedia

Listed on Euronext Growth, Wedia is an international group and a leader in SaaS software dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its two brands, Wedia and Galilée, the group supports its clients, both large enterprises and medium-sized businesses, in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.), from creation to distribution via all physical and digital channels.

Wedia makes it possible to deliver consistent, personalized marketing, with no limits on scale, contributing to the commercial success of its clients. Their success is confirmed by Gartner and Forrester analysts, who rank Wedia among the Top 10 global DAM players. Wedia's clients include nearly 250 global brands, dozens of SMEs and more than 550,000 users in over 40 countries. The company generated revenues of €15.7 million in 2020, of which more than 50% is recurring revenue, and bases its development on a proven mix of organic and external growth.

Contact

Nicolas BOUTET – CEO – [email protected]
Olivier SCHMITZ – DFA – [email protected]
AELIUM – Financial communication – J. GACOIN / V. BOIVIN - 01 75 77 54 65 – [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY21456&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wedia-named-in-now-tech-digital-asset-management-report-for-customer-experience-301318159.html

SOURCE Wedia

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY21456&Transmission_Id=202106230827PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY21456&DateId=20210623
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment