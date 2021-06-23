One-Year Recap: TAAT™ Provides a Summary of its Milestones Attained as of its First Anniversary of Public Trading

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) was first listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) exactly one calendar year ago yesterday, as announced in a press release issued that day. During this period, the Company has made several notable accomplishments with respect to the multinational commercialization of TAAT™ Original, Smooth, and Menthol, the recruitment of experienced management and advisory team members, continued product development of both TAAT™ and its Beyond Tobacco™ base material, and attention from mainstream media outlets. This success has been recognized by many investors, as the Company’s share price and market capitalization have increased substantially over the first year. In addition to the CSE, where the shares were first traded, the Company’s shares are now also traded in Germany on the Boerse Frankfurt exchange (ticker “2TP”) and in the United States on the OTCQX® Best Market (ticker “TOBAF”), with an active application for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.



To summarize the Company’s first-year milestones, a month-by-month overview is provided below with a brief description of each month’s notable achievements and events relating to TAAT™.

June 2020: TAAT™ shares begin trading on the CSE on June 22, 2020. Initial retail market testing of TAAT™ prototype completed in Nevada and California, yielding excellent feedback.

July 2020: Initial commercialization strategy formed to target the menthol cigarette category, valued at approximately USD $80 billion globally. First full-scale production run of TAAT™ completed with a third-party contract manufacturer.

August 2020: Setti Coscarella and Tim Corkum, both formerly of Philip Morris International, appointed to CEO and CRO roles (respectively) for TAAT™. Second iteration of retail market testing with stores in Nevada results in sold-out inventory in under 72 hours.

September 2020: The Company reaches a production agreement at favourable pricing with a contract manufacturer for leading global and regional tobacco cigarette brands. First U.S. patent filing made for a technique used in the Beyond Tobacco™ base material refinement process. Non-brokered private placements for CAD $4,272,994 closed. TAAT™ receives 3.2 tons of raw material to begin production of Beyond Tobacco™ in commercial quantities. TAAT™ shares upgraded to the OTCQB® Market in the United States. New TAAT™ pack design finalized to align with tobacco industry offerings.

The packs for TAAT™ Smooth (left), Menthol (right), and Original (bottom) have been designed by the Company to closely emulate the appearance and textures of packs of leading tobacco cigarette brands. The pack design versions shown above were the first to be sold at retail in the state of Ohio, featuring the early-stage “BOGO” promotion to encourage smokers aged 21+ to undertake lengthier initial trials of the product with a second pack at no additional cost.

October 2020: Global tobacco industry M&A expert Michael Saxon and “Dean of the Industry” in convenience wholesale Kit Dietz are both added to the TAAT™ Advisory Board. Ohio tobacco wholesaler places an initial order of TAAT™ for Q4 2020 delivery. Private placement of TAAT™ shares for CAD $6.75 million led by Hong Kong-based financier and Horizons Ventures co-founder Ms. Debbie Chang (in her personal capacity). TAAT™ files first international trademark applications, covering 15 jurisdictions.

November 2020: TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ) launches, converting nearly one third of all visits into sample requests. Dr. Cindy Orser (life sciences scholar and executive biochemist for projects funded by several U.S. federal agencies) added to the TAAT™ Advisory Board. Upgraded production equipment for Beyond Tobacco™ allows for enough base material for up to 2.1 million cartons of TAAT™ to be produced per year. In preparation for TAAT™ launch in Ohio, video advertisements and in-store promotional graphics are completed and unveiled to the public.

December 2020: Group led by Ms. Debbie Chang voluntarily exercises warrants from October 2020 private placement for additional gross proceeds of CAD $10 million. TAAT™ begins selling at retail in Ohio with positive performance in retail store placements made through a local distributor. TAAT™ was added to the CSE Composite Index® as well as its CSE25™ subset of the 25 largest firms in Composite by market capitalization. Expansion strategy announced including plans to double Beyond Tobacco™ production capacity, initial developments for e-commerce, and trademark filings in 54 countries.

January 2021: TAAT™ taken on by additional tobacco wholesalers in Ohio. TAAT™ Menthol becomes the first SKU to be sold out and reordered. Video advertisement campaign launches, showing TAAT™ promotional clips in a loop on more than 10,000 gas pump screens across Ohio. As of January 29, 2021, 60% of tobacco retailers who have carried TAAT™ for three or more weeks have placed reorders.

February 2021: TAAT™ is featured in Forbes and Seeking Alpha articles. In response to sustained demand in Ohio, manufacturing output was expanded by 233%. E-commerce officially launches, making TAAT™ available for home shipment to the majority of smokers aged 21+ in the United States.

On February 3, 2021, Forbes contributor Amanda Siebert published an article about TAAT™ and its recent launch in Ohio as the Company’s first step to begin building market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry. The full article can be accessed by clicking here .

March 2021: TAAT™ shares upgraded to the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States. New advertising campaign for TryTAAT generates over 5,000 sample requests from all eligible U.S. states.

April 2021: CEO Setti Coscarella presents at the Global Chinese Financial Forum. Consumer research study of TAAT™ brand and product is completed with a sample of more than 1,200 smokers aged 21+ in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. TAAT™ becomes the exclusive combustible smoke product sponsor of the Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”) league through 2023. In response to the Biden Administration’s plans to cap nicotine content in cigarettes in the U.S., TAAT™ launches its Beyond Nicotine™ initiative. Initial application is filed to list TAAT™ on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Purchase order valued at CAD $149,000 received from a London-based wholesaler who will distribute TAAT™ in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Leases finalized for two new Nevada facilities, increasing total space by over 250% for R&D, manufacturing, and operations.

May 2021: Patent filing on Beyond Tobacco™ refinement technique advanced to “nonprovisional” status (pending assignment of an examiner) with an enhanced scope of protection. Initial TAAT™ pack designs for the U.K. market are unveiled, which stand to create a competitive advantage over incumbent tobacco products which must be sold in “plain packaging” by law across the country.

June 2021: TAAT™ sponsors members of Floyd Mayweather’s entourage for his boxing match against Logan Paul, an event aired on pay-per-view which yielded over one million “buys” on June 6, 2021. Before the fight, Mr. Mayweather posted a video introducing TAAT™ to his approximately 26 million Instagram followers, which can be viewed by clicking here . On June 16, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Canada’s largest independent investment dealer, published an initial research report on TAAT™ which was distributed to its broad network of brokers and clients.

Entourage members of world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather wore hats with the TAAT™ logo before, during, and after Mr. Mayweather’s June 6, 2021 boxing match against Internet personality Logan Paul, garnering significant exposure for the TAAT™ brand at a global level.

Canaccord’s June 16, 2021 report on TAAT™ was distributed to the firm’s network of brokers and clients across Canada. The ten-page initial report provides an overview of the Company as well as certain comments and projections. The full report can be viewed by clicking here .

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “The fact that our shares began trading only 365 days ago is hard to believe given everything we have accomplished in that time. Last June, TAAT™ was still in development, I was still working at Philip Morris International, and the concept of a cigarette that tastes, smells, and smokes like tobacco but without tobacco or nicotine was essentially unfathomable to smokers aged 21+ worldwide. We have gained international attention through orchestrated campaigns among investors and smokers alike, in addition to media placements in well-known outlets such as Forbes, and the investments we have received from a group led by a prolific global financier who co-founded the storied venture capital firm Horizons Ventures. Those who have been following TAAT™ are familiar with all of the various developments we currently have in the pipeline, and I can say confidently that our second year in the public markets is going to be just as exciting as the first.”

