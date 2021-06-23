CleanSpark Named to Russell 2000® Index and Welcomes Blockchain Expert Bernardo Schucman as Senior Vice President

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. ( CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a diversified software, services and clean Bitcoin mining company, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28. The Russell 2000 is a benchmark stock index comprised of 2,000 publicly-traded small-capitalization companies. The Company also recently appointed industry veteran Bernardo Schucman as the Senior Vice President of its Atlanta-based Bitcoin mining center.

As a new addition to the management team at CleanSpark, Schucman will oversee its Bitcoin mining and data center operations. He brings with him over seven years of Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency data center operations experience and most recently served as the co-founder and CEO of both Fastblock and ATL Data Centers (“ATL”) prior to ATL being acquired by CleanSpark. In addition to his cryptocurrency expertise, Schucman has more than 20 years of experience as a tech entrepreneur, software engineer and blockchain engineer in the U.S. and Brazil.

CleanSpark President and CEO Zachary Bradford says, “Bernardo has been consulting with the Company since we purchased ATL Data Centers. We are thrilled to officially welcome him and his wealth of experience to lead our Atlanta mining team as we continue to grow rapidly, profitably and as efficiently as possible. CleanSpark succeeded in its bid to purchase ATL last December because of CleanSpark’s proven track record in energy, which is the backbone of cryptocurrency mining. We also shared a common belief with Bernardo on the importance of renewable and carbon free energy sources to support the future of the blockchain. Bernardo’s impressive background and industry expertise will be an asset to the Company.”

Mr. Bradford added, “CleanSpark’s presence in the Russell 2000® index is another monumental moment that is a result of the considerable growth over the past year.”

The Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

CleanSpark has now exceeded 400 PH in hashrate capacity and mined over 341 Bitcoin since the acquisition of ATL Data Centers. For more information about CleanSpark’s Bitcoin operation, visit https://www.cleanblok.com/.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is in the business of providing advanced software, controls and technology solutions to solve modern energy challenges. CleanSpark has a suite of software solutions that provides end-to-end microgrid energy modeling, energy market communications, and energy management solutions. CleanSpark's offerings consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, intelligent microgrid design software, middleware communications protocols for the energy industry, energy system engineering, custom hardware solutions, microgrid installation and implementation services, traditional data center services and software consulting services.

The Company and its subsidiaries also own and operate a fleet of Bitcoin miners at its facility outside of Atlanta, Georgia. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations for expansion of its energy initiatives, deployment of miners, the growth of the facility and other statements regarding the expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions and strategies of the Company. The Company has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "should," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," "plan," "goal" and similar terms and phrases, but such words, terms and phrases are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the successful deployment of energy solutions for residential and commercial applications, the fitness of the Company's energy hardware, software and other solutions for this particular application or market, the expectations of future revenue growth may not be realized, ongoing demand for the Company's software products and related services, the impact of global pandemics (including COVID-19) on the demand for our products and services; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release (including any forward-looking statements contained herein) to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

