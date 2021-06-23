Penumbra Receives FDA Clearance for RED 62 Reperfusion Catheter, Enabling Physicians to Address Broad Range of Stroke Patients

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Penumbra Receives FDA Clearance for RED 62 Reperfusion Catheter, Enabling Physicians to Address Broad Range of Stroke Patients

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and commercial availability of the RED 62 Reperfusion Catheter, the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive Penumbra System®. RED 62 is designed to navigate complex distal vessel anatomy and deliver powerful aspiration, together with Penumbra ENGINE®, for the removal of blood clots in acute ischemic stroke patients with large vessel occlusions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005323/en/

Penumbra_RED%E2%84%A2_62_webready.jpg

Now available in the U.S., Penumbra’s RED™ 62 is engineered with optimized trackability to help navigate the complex distal vessel anatomy in the brain and deliver powerful aspiration for the removal of blood clots. (Photo: Business Wire)

“In my initial experience with RED 62, I am impressed by how responsive the catheter is as I navigate through the intricate vessels of the brain,” said Kurt Reuland, M.D., interventional neuroradiologist at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Systemin Tyler, TX. “The performance and length of RED 62 enable me to address a broader group of patients using aspiration thrombectomy to remove blood clots and improve my patients’ health outcomes.”

The RED 62 is engineered with the latest innovations in tracking and aspiration technology to address large vessel occlusions located in more challenging distal vessel anatomy while maximizing powerful aspiration to remove blood clots. It has a low diameter profile and extended length to reach the target vessel.

“With the continued success of aspiration thrombectomy, physicians asked us to address navigation in more challenging distal vessels. RED 62 builds on our previous design generations, continuing our efforts to maximize both trackability and aspiration power,” said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer of Penumbra. “This is the first catheter in the RED series, which will provide physicians with the broadest portfolio of aspiration thrombectomy solutions for stroke management while also focusing on reducing overall healthcare costs.”

About the Penumbra System

The fully integrated Penumbra System is designed specifically for mechanical thrombectomy. The Penumbra System enables physicians to use aspiration, which acts like a minimally invasive “vacuum” inside the artery, to remove stroke-causing blood clots from the brain safely and effectively. It is intended for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusions. The Penumbra System includes Reperfusion Catheters, 3D Revascularization Device, the Penumbra ENGINE aspiration source and other accessories.

Important Safety Information

Additional information about Penumbra’s products can be located on Penumbra’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.penumbrainc.com%2Fhealthcare-professionals. Prior to use, please refer to Instructions for Use for complete product indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, potential adverse events and detailed instructions for use. Risk information can be found here.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Penumbra ENGINE, RED, and 3D Revascularization Device are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and potential adverse regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210623005323r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005323/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment