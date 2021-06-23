Penumbra Receives FDA Clearance for RED 62 Reperfusion Catheter, Enabling Physicians to Address Broad Range of Stroke Patients

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and commercial availability of the RED™ 62 Reperfusion Catheter, the latest addition to the company’s comprehensive Penumbra System®. RED 62 is designed to navigate complex distal vessel anatomy and deliver powerful aspiration, together with Penumbra ENGINE®, for the removal of blood clots in acute ischemic stroke patients with large vessel occlusions.

“In my initial experience with RED 62, I am impressed by how responsive the catheter is as I navigate through the intricate vessels of the brain,” said Kurt Reuland, M.D., interventional neuroradiologist at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health Systemin Tyler, TX. “The performance and length of RED 62 enable me to address a broader group of patients using aspiration thrombectomy to remove blood clots and improve my patients’ health outcomes.”

The RED 62 is engineered with the latest innovations in tracking and aspiration technology to address large vessel occlusions located in more challenging distal vessel anatomy while maximizing powerful aspiration to remove blood clots. It has a low diameter profile and extended length to reach the target vessel.

“With the continued success of aspiration thrombectomy, physicians asked us to address navigation in more challenging distal vessels. RED 62 builds on our previous design generations, continuing our efforts to maximize both trackability and aspiration power,” said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer of Penumbra. “This is the first catheter in the RED series, which will provide physicians with the broadest portfolio of aspiration thrombectomy solutions for stroke management while also focusing on reducing overall healthcare costs.”

About the Penumbra System

The fully integrated Penumbra System is designed specifically for mechanical thrombectomy. The Penumbra System enables physicians to use aspiration, which acts like a minimally invasive “vacuum” inside the artery, to remove stroke-causing blood clots from the brain safely and effectively. It is intended for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusions. The Penumbra System includes Reperfusion Catheters, 3D Revascularization Device™, the Penumbra ENGINE aspiration source and other accessories.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Penumbra ENGINE, RED, and 3D Revascularization Device are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

