CareerBuilder Completes Workday Certified Integration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Integration Helps Candidates Complete More Job Applications and Reduce Time-to-Hire

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021

CHICAGO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Select software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status. CareerBuilder provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Recruiting with CareerBuilder Talent Acquisition Suite.

CareerBuilder_Logo.jpg

Workday Recruiting is an end-to-end talent acquisition application that helps organizations manage their entire recruiting lifecycle in a unified system. The integration helps joint customers reduce time-to-hire, connect with more applicants and collect better candidate data. Because candidates can apply with one click and more seamlessly move through the hiring funnel, customers can receive more candidates for their open positions without having to leave their system.

"Given how competitive the job market is today, our integration with Workday helps reduce the candidate drop off many companies face, and simplifies the job hunt process by enabling candidates to apply in one click," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO of CareerBuilder. "We're excited to partner with Workday and support our customers with what matters most – helping them connect candidates to open job roles faster."

"Through the integration with CareerBuilder and Workday, Reddy Ice was able to create a seamless job application experience," said Angie Wallander, executive vice president of Reddy Ice. "The use of this integration led to a substantial increase in completed job applications which has helped us reduce our time to hire."

More information on CareerBuilder's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace, which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its software and content partners.

About CareerBuilder
CareerBuilder is a global HR technology company that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia and is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com, and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com.

Media Relations Contact
Rey Perez
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/careerbuilder-completes-workday-certified-integration-301318370.html

SOURCE CareerBuilder

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG19981&Transmission_Id=202106230901PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG19981&DateId=20210623
