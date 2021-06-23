Key Takeaways From IHS Markit's 2nd-Quarter Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Key Takeaways From IHS Markit's 2nd-Quarter Results

The company posted an earnings and revenue beat

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
Jun 23, 2021

Summary

  • All of the company’s divisions performed exceedingly well, recording year-over-year revenue growth
  • IHS Markit raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year
Article's Main Image

Before the opening bell on June 23, IHS Markit Ltd. (

INFO, Financial) released the results for its fiscal second quarter of 2021, which ended on May 31. The financial information services provider surpassed earnings and revenue projections.

Snapshot of the quarter

The London-based company posted adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share in the second quarter, up from 69 cents in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had called for earnings of 80 cents per share.

Revenue of $1.181 billion was up from the $1.03 billion recorded in the prior-year quarter and surpassed projections of $1.14 billion. Growth in the financial services and transportation segments was aided by strong performance in the consolidated markets and solutions and resources segments.

Reflecting on the quarter, Chairman and CEO Lance Uggla said, “We had another strong quarter as all of our end markets continue to recover and our teams execute at a high level.”

Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Gear also commented on IHS Markit's performance, saying, “Our strong Q2 and first half results were in-line with our expectations and we remain on track to deliver strong full year results.”

Segment performance

In the Financial Services sector, revenue rose 11% in the second quarter to $493 million. That includes 9% organic growth. Quarterly adjusted Ebitda stood at $238 million, which reflected 68% growth over the past year.

The Transportation division saw revenue growth of 41% to $344 million, which includes 39% organic growth. Adjusted Ebitda came in at $171 million, which increased $69 million from the prior-year quarter.

Revenue of $203 million increased 1% on a year-over-year basis for the Resources segment. That included a flat organic revenue growth. By contrast, adjusted Ebitda declined by $5 million to $91 million.

In the Consolidated Markets and Solutions division, revenue surged 2% to $123 million, including the total organic revenue growth of 1% in the reported quarter. Quarterly adjusted Ebitda totalled $29 million, down 18% as compared to last year.

Financial forecast

IHS Markit has provided financial guidance for full fiscal 2021. The company projects revenue to fall within the range of $4.635 billion to $4.675 billion. That compares with its previous forecast of $4.535 billion to $4.635 billion. Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be between $3.15 and $3.17. The company previously forecasted earnings per share between $3.11 and $3.16.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment