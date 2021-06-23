Logo
Corero Strengthens DDoS Protection for the Network Edge and 5G with Latest Software Release

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AMERSHAM, England, June 23, 2021

AMERSHAM, England, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces the latest suite of enhancements to its award winning SmartWall Threat Defense Director solution. These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Corero and Juniper customers to maintain business continuity with a cutting edge, automatic DDoS protection solution and deliver that as a value-add service to their downstream customers.

As DDoS attacks continue to grow in magnitude, frequency, and sophistication, it is no longer good business practice to address this growing problem with traditional blackholing, out-of-band scrubbing centers, on-demand cloud services, or manual intervention. To help bridge this gap, Juniper Networks and Corero Network Security continue their well-established, successful partnership, delivering a revolutionary new solution against DDoS attacks by leveraging Juniper Networks™ MX Series Universal Routing Platforms and SmartWall software intelligence. This joint DDoS solution delivers an automatic, real-time, detection and line-rate mitigation solution, which can scale from 100 Gbps to 40Tbps as a customer grows. It leverages always-on packet-level monitoring, automated machine analysis and high-performance infrastructure-based enforcement across the network edge.

Today, we are highlighting some of the enhancements made to our SmartWall Threat Defense Director (TDD):

  • Visibility into 5G mobile traffic for subscriber-side DDoS protection with GTP payload inspection;
  • Attack source Geolocation and Autonomous System awareness IP intelligence Plug-in;
  • DDoS protection as a service with multi-tenant Service Portal and Tenant-Awareness Plug-in;
  • Flexible upstream Traffic Control with BGP policy for saturation prevention and multi-vendor support.

"The newest enhancements to SmartWall TDD now make it easier than ever for customers to deliver automatic, real-time DDoS protection. Our partnership with Juniper allows both Corero and Juniper to deploy an industry leading DDoS protection solution, leveraging their SDN-enabled MX Series routers and Corero's software intelligence. These software enhancements enable us to deliver leading protection against the growing threat of DDoS." said Corero CTO, Ashley Stephenson.

For more information about SmartWall TDD solution, click here.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack protection, coupled with network visibility, analytics, and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology maintains business continuity, with real-time scalable protection against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments. Corero's key operational centers are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS.

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian J. Hawthorne
Corero Marketing
+1 978-212-1523
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE21761&sd=2021-06-23 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corero-strengthens-ddos-protection-for-the-network-edge-and-5g-with-latest-software-release-301318474.html

SOURCE Corero Network Security

