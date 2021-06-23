Hitachi Vantara Enhances Lumada with the Acquisition of Smart Data Management Company Io-Tahoe

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today acquired data management innovator Io-Tahoe, a subsidiary of the UK energy company Centrica. Founded in 2017, Io-Tahoe brings together data engineering, science, and analytics on an open, unified platform, enabling data teams to collaborate and innovate faster.

The addition of Io-Tahoe is the latest in a series of investments by Hitachi, enhancing the company's ambition and strategy to be the leader in the digital transformation of critical social infrastructure sectors such as energy, transportation, financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Io-Tahoe's AI-driven data management software helps Fortune 1000 clients address their toughest data challenges by driving data quality, data lineage, workflow approval, and governance and regulatory compliance to deliver meaningful business outcomes. These capabilities will be integrated with the Lumada DataOps Suite – a flexible data management fabric that provides integration, catalog, and edge capabilities.

"We are excited to add Io-Tahoe's superior technology in data governance, quality and compliance to our Lumada DataOps Suite," said, Radhika Krishnan, chief product officer at Hitachi Vantara. "We're dedicated to enabling our customers to transform their businesses through data and this acquisition dramatically strengthens our ability to do so. As data environments become increasingly complex, Lumada will now provide more context and meaning to information, allowing data innovators to leverage data more accurately with improved time to value."

"Hitachi Vantara is the perfect fit for Io-Tahoe's data automation technology," said Ajay Vohora, chief executive officer (CEO) of Io-Tahoe. "The Lumada DataOps Suite should be a cornerstone in any data-driven initiative and its integration with Io-Tahoe's technology creates a compelling set of offerings with true business impact across a number of industries."

Io-Tahoe is led by Ajay Vohora, who received his PhD in Data Science from Cambridge University, England. Ajay, along with Io-Tahoe's talented teammates in New York, Europe and India, will report into Hitachi Vantara Chief Product Officer, Radhika Krishnan.

