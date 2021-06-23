Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KNL, JCS, EBSB, and LORL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jun 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Knoll, Inc. (: KNL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (: KNL) in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. (“MLHR”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.92 based upon MLHR’s June 22, 2021 closing price of $46.61. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Communications Systems, Inc. ( JCS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. ( JCS) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC (“Pineapple”). Pursuant to the agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company trading on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to own approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. ( EBSB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. ( EBSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. (“Independent”). Pursuant to the agreement, EBSB shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each EBSB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.39 based upon Independent’s June 22, 2021 closing price of $77.79. If you own EBSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ebsb/

Loral Space & Communications Inc. ( LORL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Loral Space & Communications Inc. ( LORL) in connection with the proposed combination of LORL and Telesat Canada (“Telesat”) into a new Canadian public company (“New Telesat”). Under the terms of the agreement, LORL shareholders can elect common shares of New Telesat or units of a Canadian limited partnership for each share of LORL they own. If you own LORL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/lorl/

