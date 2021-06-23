Penelec Hires New Graduates from FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute Training Program

PR Newswire

ERIE, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penelec, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has hired 28 new graduates from the Power Systems Institute (PSI), the company's award-winning, two-year educational program that helps train the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric companies.

The new employees include 22 line workers who graduated from the program at Porecco College in Erie and six substation electricians who graduated from the program at Penn Highlands Community College in Johnstown.

"For 20 years, our PSI program has strengthened our diverse workforce pipeline and instilled safe work practices, proper work methods and teambuilding by developing the well-educated men and women needed to provide reliable power to customers," said Scott R. Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Operations. "We welcome these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

Penelec's new PSI graduates include:

Cole Dauson , Waterford

, Wade Mills , Williamsport

, Taynton Repard, Wellsboro

Dylan Smith , Sidman

, Teagan Staver , Williamsport

, Adrian Weaver , Troy

, Troy Nathan Berkebile , Johnstown

, Zachary Hoover , Johnstown

, Colton Pierce , Mansfield

The PSI curriculum for lines employees requires two and a half days each week spent between Porecco College and at a Penelec training facility in Erie. The PSI curriculum for substation employees requires a half week spent between Penn Highlands Community College and at a FirstEnergy facility in Pennsylvania for hands-on learning that focuses on safe work practices and procedures in the electrical environment.

PSI was originally developed by FirstEnergy in 2000. Students who successfully complete the program earn an associate degree from an affiliated community college in their area. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,000 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about how to enroll in the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or go to www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com . Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp , @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison , @MonPowerWV , @JCP_L , @Penn_Power , @Penelec , @Met_Ed , @PotomacEdison , @W_Penn_Power .

Editor's Note: Photos of FirstEnergy Power Systems Institute graduates are available for download on Flickr.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penelec-hires-new-graduates-from-firstenergys-power-systems-institute-training-program-301318750.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.